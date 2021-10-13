The Tiger Pride Marching Band has earned top honors at recent competitions after coming back from an off-year because of the pandemic.
At the Swamp Classic in Gautier on Oct. 2, the Bay High School band competed against seven others in the morning session and received first place honors in visual, music, general effect and color guard as well as Best in Class. The Tiger Pride also received the top overall scores in music, general effect, color guard, and band out of all eight competing bands in the first half of the competition.
Eric Fry, director of bands, said, “We did not field a marching band last year because of the uncertainties with Covid, so we have an extremely young and developing band this year. Despite every obstacle thrown at us, the students have risen to every challenge and occasion this year. “
The band received an overall superior at their show on Sept. 25 in Biloxi, Fry said, “and we continued that great work to a successful performance at Gautier. The whole band staff is so incredibly proud of all of their hard work.“
Taylor Pierson is the associate director of bands and Liz Cain is Colorguard instructor/director.
On Oct. 9, the Tiger Pride performed at the State Marching Evaluation in Gulfport and received straight superior ratings in all categories: colorguard, percussion, drum major, and from all three band judges. With their performance, the Tiger Pride qualified for the 4A State Marching Championships at Germantown High School which will be held on Oct. 30. Bay High is one of only 16 4A bands across the state to qualify for State Championships, Fry said.
