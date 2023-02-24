Hancock County celebrated the Carnival season in style over the past several days, with the Krewe of Knights parade in Bay St. Louis on Friday, the Krewe of Kids and Krewe of Diamondhead parades on Saturday, the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse parade on Lundi Gras and the Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation wrapping up local festivities on Fat Tuesday.
Holy Trinity Catholic School’s Krewe of Knights paraded on Second Street, Union Street and Beach Boulevard on Friday, turning back up toward the school beside Our Lady of the Gulf Church. Back at the school, HTC’s royals were toasted by the royal court of the Krewe of Nereids.
Master of Ceremonies Tish Williams, executive director of the Hancock Chamber, introduced the royal court. Mayor Mike Favre presented proclamations to the king and queen declaring Friday “Krewe of Knights Day in the Bay.”
The Krewe of Kids rolled on Saturday, having been postponed from the previous week due to inclement weather. Grand Marshal Chief Toby Schwartz, King Kole Smith, age 8, and Queen Amelie Grace Cowand, age 6, led the way.
The Krewe of Diamondhead enjoyed picture-perfect weather on Saturday for its 2023 Mardi Gras Parade with the theme of “Around the World,” led by King Ali’I Honua the 48th, Hoppy Smith, and Queen Suzy Smith.
“The Diamondhead parade is known for its family friendly atmosphere and this year it did not disappoint,” Mayor Nancy Depreo said. “As a child, I remember marching in the Diamondhead parade and now on its 48th year, I enjoyed watching it with my grandchildren. Thank you to the Krewe of Diamondhead for another fabulous parade.”
Several other groups participated in the parade, including the Krewe of Olympus, the Krewe du Shoe, the Krewe of Selene, the Krewe of Kamehameha and the Krewe of Tiki.
The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse continued the Carnival fun on Monday evening with its annual Lundi Gras parade in Old Town Bay St. Louis.
The krewe celebrated its 9th year of the Lundi Gras parade with this year’s theme of “Revenge of the Seahorse,” chosen by the 2023 Captain Longbeard III, Trip Trepagnier, and Lady Claiborne III, Susan Brady Humphrey.
Retired Naval Officer Rory “Robin” Rafferty served as this year’s Honorary Grand Marshal; and the late Charles Gray was honored as the krewe’s Posthumous Grand Marshal.
The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse takes its name from the famous USS Seahorse in the Battle of Bay St. Louis during the War of 1812. According to history the USS Seahorse fearlessly sailed into the Bay of St. Louis and single-handedly fought the entire British Armada. Before eventually sinking, the Seahorse was able to disable or sink several British war ships, which delayed the British advance on New Orleans. The delay allowed Andrew Jackson sufficient time to fortify his position and defeat the British at the Battle of New Orleans.
Beginning at 1 p.m. on Fat Tuesday, the Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation hosted its annual Mardi Gras Day parade in downtown Bay St. Louis, led by King Prescott Williams, Queen Simone Williams, and Grand Marshal Phalba Holmes, of the Bay St. Louis Police Department.
Krewe Captain Lonnie Bradley II said this year’s theme was “Purple Rain, Purple Reign,” and was intended to celebrate the achievements and success of the younger generation.
Prescott and Simone Williams are brother and sister. Their parents are Luella and Throne Williams. Their grandmother is Doris Williams.
Prescott was an all-star athlete and scholar, graduating in the top 10 of his class from Pass Christian High School in 2015. After graduating, he obtained his real estate license and began investing, before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and earning his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of South Alabama. He has been an intensive care unit nurse and traveled all around the country providing care to patients in need. He also established the Impact our Youth organization, which funds community projects and hosts an annual “Back 2 School” supply give-away.
Simone graduated fifth in her Pass High School class in 2008 and was also a gifted athlete, playing volleyball, basketball and track. She studied at Xavier University of Louisiana on a full academic scholarship, and graduated summa cum laude as a Rousseve scholar. She then went on to attend the University of Mississippi Medical Center on full scholarship, and organized numerous mission trips. She graduated UMMC in 2018 with a Doctorate in medicine, and completed her pediatric residence in 2021. She then moved to Cleveland, MS, to help care for the medically underserved and poverty-stricken. She is the co-founder of the the Giving Moore Foundation, a non-profit which has awarded tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships, community support and mentorship along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Parade Grand Marshal Phalba Holmes is a Bay St. Louis native, and 2001 Bay High grad. She attended the University of Southern Miss, then joined the Air Force Reserve and became an EMT. She began a law enforcement career in 2018, becoming the first black female patrol deputy for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in 2019. She started PH Investments LLC in 2020 to give back to the community by sharing resources on how to invest with tax sale properties. In 2022, she joined the Bay St. Louis Police Department.
Tuesday’s Krewe of Real People parade marked the end of the Mardi Gras parade season in Hancock County.
The countdown is now on for the Waveland Civic Association’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, scheduled for Saturday, March 18.
