The Arts, Hancock County, is proud to announce their first ever Youth Arts Camp taking place throughout June and July for children ages 8 through 12 years. All four sessions will take place on the grounds of the new Hancock Arts Center, 405 Blaize Avenue in Bay St. Louis.
Beginning on February 18 of this year, the first discussions to create art workshops in the new building were initiated by board members Joan Coleman and Bernie Cullen. One of The Arts founding artists, Gwen Impson, was asked to help establish criteria for both adult and children workshops. Surveys were sent out to The Arts members and the general community to better understand and determine how the community wants to utilize the new arts building, as well as the types of classes desired by the community.
The survey revealed there is a need in our community for more youth programs in the 8-12 year old range. Within two months, plans came together, and with the help of many volunteers The Hancock Arts Youth Summer Camp was organized. The first session begins on June 7.
According to Hancock Arts board President John Anderson, “We are so excited to begin public programming in our new facility with our upcoming summer youth camp. These first programs will set the standard for all new programs at The Arts headquarters - what better way to build energy and excitement for the arts than through the imaginations and creativity of a diverse group of children, guided by a group of experienced and engaged teachers!”
Hancock Arts Youth Summer Camp will allow young people to explore a broad range of artistic experiences and also hone in on what they are passionate about. Programs include fiber arts, theater, visual arts, sculpting, and more – all hands-on learning from renowned local artists such as Kerr Grabowski, James and Margaret Inabinet, Erica Larkin Gaudet, and many others. The theater camp session is in collaboration with the Bay St. Louis Little Theater, with a final camp performance on the theater stage.
Advance registration is required; limited spaces available. Parents may register children for one session or more; a few scholarships are available. To register, visit www.hancockarts.org/camp, or for more information call The Arts office at 228-342-4521.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.