Dreary conditions prevailed Sunday through Thursday (January 29-February 2) in coastal Mississippi with an abundance of clouds, fog, and two rain events, but on Friday (February 3) strong high pressure began to build across the region providing for a sunny, if chilly, start to the weekend.
A frontal boundary hung around south Mississippi for most of the week causing persistent gray skies and keeping an abundance of moisture in the area. When the front first approached the region from the north last Sunday (January 29), rain fell everywhere in Hancock County, but the amounts varied widely. Near the coast, totals of only one-quarter of an inch were common, but amounts increased dramatically farther north with amounts above three inches east of Picayune and near Necaise.
Another much lighter round of rain fell Thursday evening (February 2) as a low pressure disturbance several miles high in the atmosphere moved out of Texas and over the old surface frontal boundary along the Gulf Coast. Rainfall totals in Hancock County ranged from just a few hundredths of an inch up to about one-third of an inch.
That disturbance continued racing to the east and was over Georgia Friday morning (February 3). Behind it over the south central United States and into south Mississippi, surface pressures were rising, and northwest to north winds from the surface all the way up to seven miles or so above ground were blowing cool, dry air into the region.
Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees on Friday before dropping into the 30s Friday night and early Saturday morning under clear skies. Some locations in the interior of Hancock County will flirt with freezing temperatures Saturday morning.
Even with bright sunshine on Saturday, temperatures are once again forecast to only reach the upper 50s. However, the core of the cold air will be sliding off to our east, and by Saturday night a warming trend will be underway. Some clouds on Sunday morning should decrease as the day wears on. Sunday afternoon and Monday are forecast to be mostly sunny with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s, with some inland locations approaching 70.
The warming trend looks to bring temperatures ten or more degrees above the historical averages for most of the coming work week (February 6-10) with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s or even 60s. This weekend’s northerly winds will veer around to a more southeasterly direction, which of course means the return of higher humidities, more clouds, and a chance of showers for Tuesday through next Friday.
