If it seems even muggier than usual, it’s not your imagination. This July is off to the most humid start in 25 years in coastal Mississippi, and weather observations of dew point temperature from the official stations at the airports in Slidell and Gulfport indicate that June and and the first two weeks of July 2023 rank in the top three muggiest starts to summer in the last 25 years along with 2010 and 1998.
Dew point varies with how much water vapor, an invisible gas, there is in the air along with the other usual components of nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide. The higher the dew point, the more water vapor is present. When the air temperature cools down to the dew point, the invisible water vapor begins to condense into droplets as either dew or fog.
The process of evaporation, which turns liquid water into water vapor, transfers energy from the surrounding environment and stores it in the water vapor. The result is that evaporation cools the surrounding environment. That’s how perspiration works to cool our bodies through the process of evaporating sweat from our skin, and thus cooling us down.
When the air is dry and dew point temperatures are in the 50s or lower, sweat quickly evaporates from our skin and our bodies can quickly cool off, even when we are creating extra heat by exercising. But as the amount of water vapor in the air increases, as indicated by dew points in the 60s and 70s, the more slowly sweat evaporates. The result is not only that sticky feeling well known to every resident of the Deep South, but also the increased potential for our bodies to overheat.
Dew points along the northern Gulf Coast have been in the 70s since mid-June. Even more striking have been the number of days (14 in Gulfport and 16 in Slidell) that dew points have climbed into the oppressive 80-82 degree range. Some days that sauna-level humidity has only lasted for an hour or two. Other days, such as Thursday, the dew point was 80 degrees or higher for over 12 hours. Even for a traditionally humid region such as ours, this takes mugginess to a different level.
There are probably multiple reasons for this summer’s unusually humid weather, but one definite contributing factor is the Gulf of Mexico. The warm sea surface temperatures in the Gulf, which are always in the 80s in July, are actually one to three degrees warmer than average this summer. Warmer waters cause more water vapor to evaporate into the atmosphere, and that water vapor ends up drifting over the adjoining coastal regions.
At least northern Gulf waters are not experiencing the record marine heat wave that is underway near the Florida Keys and along the southwest Florida coast. Surface water temperatures soared into the middle 90s in that part of the Gulf earlier this week.
While such hot sea surface temperatures definitely increase atmospheric moisture, they can also provide extra fuel for any hurricanes in the Gulf later this summer.
