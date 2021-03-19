Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis collected more than 1,610 bags of beans for the March of the Mayors food drive.
According to extratable.org, March of the Mayors was a four-week long event “driven by donations of specific food items that will benefit Extra Table’s seven partner pantries across the Gulf Coast.
Each city collected one item and Bay St. Louis was assigned one-pound bags of beans. The city of Waveland collected rice and the city of Diamondhead collected cans of soup.
Extra Table will distribute the boxes of food to its coast pantry partners, which for Hancock County, is the Hancock County Food Pantry.
Holy Trinity kindergarten teacher Tammy Raymond said that as Catholics with Lent, “it’s all about prayer, fasting, and alms giving.”
“This has been a wonderful opportunity to teach our children about giving back,” she said.
Raymond said when Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre called and asked her to help, she took him up on the offer.
“I love friendly competition so I offered a pizza party to the class with the most beans,” she said.
In addition to the student collections, Camellia beans company also donated 480 bags of beans.
The kindergarten class won the pizza party with 317 bags of beans.
Favre and several Bay St. Louis firefighters on Thursday picked up the beans and also posed for a picture with the winning class.
Students also helped the firefighters bag up the beans for transport.
Favre thanked the students for their donations and told them that it would “feed a lot of hungry people.”
“We are so blessed to be able to help so many needy at this time of year, especially during the Lent season,” Raymond said.
Learn more at www.extratable.org.
The Hancock County Food Pantry is located at 9972 Hwy. 603 in Bay St. Louis.
Donations are always welcome. People can donate via PayPal at www.hancockcountyfoodpantry.org or mail donations to P.O. Box 4313, Bay St. Louis, MS, 39521.
For more information, visit the pantry’s Facebook page at Hancock County Food Pantry and contact volunteers at 228-467-2790.
