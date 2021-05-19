Saint Stanislaus is proud to announce that Peiton Fasullo has been named valedictorian for the class of 2021 and Nicholas Toepfer has been named salutatorian.
Valedictorian – Peiton Fasullo
Peiton, son of Roylyne and Philip Fasullo of Picayune, has achieved President’s Honor Roll every quarter since the ninth grade. He is a member of the Brother Peter Basso Chapter of the National Honor Society, and he is a four-year Academic Letterman at Saint Stanislaus. Throughout his career, Peiton has served as a member of the Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society, Drama Club, and Student Ministry team. Peiton is also a member of the school’s ACT 30+ Society, which honors Saint Stanislaus seniors who achieved a composite score of 30 or higher on the ACT test. Outside of his academic and school related activities, Peiton has worked as a counselor for Camp Stanislaus.
Peiton plans to study Chemical Engineering at Mississippi State University Honor’s College.
Salutatorian – Nicholas Toepfer
Nicholas, son of Keith Toepfer of Gulfport and Preethi Harrison of Pass Christian, has achieved President’s Honor Roll every quarter since the ninth grade. He is a member of the Brother Peter Basso Chapter of the National Honor Society, and he is a four-year Academic Letterman at Saint Stanislaus. Nicholas serves as Student Council Historian, member of the Student Ministry team, and member of the ACT 30+ Society. Earlier this year, Nicholas was named STAR student by the Mississippi Economic Council’s Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Program and National Merit Finalist by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. He has also been a consistent member of Mu Alpha Theta, and has been involved in the Hancock Youth Leadership Academy during his senior year.
Nicholas plans to study Biomedical Engineering at the University of Mississippi.
