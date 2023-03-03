Spring is making an extraordinarily early appearance along the northern Gulf Coast this year. Pollen covers every flat outdoor surface, azaleas are in full bloom, and this is the earliest in the calendar year that temperatures this warm have been recorded for such a long, continuous period.
For eleven days from February 20th through March 2nd, nearby Slidell recorded a daily high temperature of 80 degrees or warmer. Such an extended stretch of 80-plus degree days had not previously occurred during the winter months of December, January, and February in the 67 years going back to 1956 when official weather observations began there. The previous earliest occurrence during spring of 11 straight days with temperatures in the 80s was over a month later beginning on April 2, 1965.
The early onset of such an extended warm period was also evidenced by the abnormally warm nighttime low temperatures over the past ten days. During that period in Biloxi the temperature did not fall below 63 degrees, and at Audubon Park in New Orleans the lowest temperature was 66 degrees. Weather records for Biloxi and New Orleans go back 130 years to 1893. The earliest comparable extended warm periods in previous springs were March 8-17 in Biloxi in 2016 and March 12-21 in New Orleans in 1982.
A weak cool front is passing through south Mississippi this morning (Friday, March 3). The air behind the front is much less humid than the preceding week. The low humidity will allow nighttime temperatures to finally fall out of the 60s into the 50s this weekend. The air behind the front is still much warmer than normal for this time of year, and with bright sunshine, afternoon highs this weekend will climb into the 70s, still five to ten degrees above the historical average for early March.
By Sunday winds will return to an onshore direction, and that will mean a return of muggy air and much warmer nights for the first part of the workweek. Daytime highs will increase to the upper 70s near the coast and the lower to middle 80s north of I-10.
However, a major shift in the weather pattern across North America is forecast to unfold as the week progresses. According to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center: “Following a warm January and February across the eastern United States, there is increasing confidence in a pattern change leading to colder-than-normal conditions, presenting a risk to early blossoming vegetation over portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. There is higher than normal confidence in this pattern change.”
A strong cold front is forecast to push through south Mississippi sometime between next Thursday and Saturday (March 9-11) ushering in several days of chilly weather. It is too early to know whether a frost or freeze will threaten coastal Mississippi. However, confidence is growing among forecasters that temperatures in mid-March along the Gulf Coast will be significantly cooler than the last couple of weeks.
