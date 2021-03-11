A few times a year, the iconic Second Saturday Art Walk event in Old Town Bay St. Louis adopts a theme. The “SOUPer Mudfest Second Saturday Art walk” - one of the most popular events of the year in Bay St. Louis - will take place March 13, rain or shine.
Over the past 28 years, the monthly Art Walk has become one of the most popular events in the region. Old Town stays lively all day, with many merchants and restaurants offering specials.
The pace picks up from 4 – 8 pm, when gallery openings and live music keep the streets humming with activity.
Bowls for March 13th’s SOUPer Mudfest Second Saturday Art Walk will be sold on the green space at Main and Second Street beginning at 3:30 pm. A wristband will be given to all who purchase the official bowls.
Bowls have been handcrafted by more than a dozen local potters and sell for $20 each. Bowl buyers are provided with a list of local merchants where they can sample gourmet soups throughout the evening - for free! Just show your wristband and hold out your bowl.
As usual, two Hot Spot businesses will be featured: Baytique, 125 Main Street, and Shannon Mullen Art /
Katie ‘s Jewelry & Gifts, 112 South Second Street.
Baytique
125 Main Street, Bay St. Louis
(228) 344-3043
Slightly edgy, always fun - that’s the motto behind Baytique, a favored women’s boutique found at 125 Main Street.
There always seems to be something new and exciting happening in Baytique, from accessories to clothing. Jane Kulpeska, owner of Baytique and its sister store, Salty Soul (126 Main), opened the beloved clothing store after listening to customer comments for years at her bed and breakfast, The Carroll House.
Now Jane focuses her time and attention on finding unique and fun products at Baytique for locals and tourists alike. Once known as Bay-Tique, a place to find Bay Wares, the boutique is getting a fresh look heading into 2021.
Dropping the hyphen to fully embrace being a “Baytique,” you will see a new logo on those iconic green bags roaming around Old Town Bay Saint Louis.
Jane has some new and exciting products in shop this season: Myra bags, Bridgewater Candle’s highly sought after Sweet Grace line, Kan Can denim, and more!
You can shop with Jane and her crew on Second Saturday, March 13, between 4 and 7 pm. Catch live music from Wes Sanderford, a Diamondhead-based musician, and enjoy red lentil soup for this month’s special event, Soup’er Mudfest.
Anyone who stops in at Baytique with a Soup’er Mudfest wristband receives 10% off their order.
Shannon Mullen Art
Katie ‘s Jewelry & Gifts
112 S. Second Street, Bay St. Louis
(in The Shops at Century Hall)
If you want to shop with two lively, spirited women, then coming to Shannon & Katie puts you in the right space.
These two Metairie-based business owners met each other at the various craft shows throughout South Louisiana. Shannon Mullen, an artist, and Katie Gonzales, a jewelry designer, knew that they needed to look outside their current surroundings to stay busy once the pandemic hit.
Shannon took a drive to Mississippi one day to look for a spot to house her paintings.
She offers beautiful, weather-resistant outdoor paintings that are mounted in distressed wood frames crafted by her father. When she stumbled upon The Shops of Century Hall, she loved everything the building had to offer.
“I traveled with my artwork in the car to show potential businesses,” said Shannon. “I brought some in with me to Century Hall to show. I loved it, but I was a little worried about the security.”
Shannon laughed to herself and then recalled how, as she made her way to her vehicle with her paintings in tow, out came George Saucier right behind her. George, husband of property manager JoAnn Saucier, is often at the shop ringing up customers and assisting JoAnn.
“He thought I was stealing the paintings!” laughed Shannon. “So security is good. We call George ‘The Bulldog’ now.”
Shannon placed a call to Katie to see if she was interested in joining her in one of the gorgeous third floor booths, and Katie did not hesitate to say yes.
While you can find Shannon hosting paint parties, doing live paintings for events or chatting up her incredible outdoor artwork; Katie can be found not too far away making beautiful pieces of jewelry for you to wear.
Katie has a deep love for making people feel their prettiest.
From children’s jewelry to intricate adult pieces, she truly has something for everyone. “I want someone to always be able to purchase something out of my booth,” said Katie. “I make sure that my jewelry stays trendy, yet affordable.”
Katie offers custom orders for every occasion, size and age. Her work can be found in a variety of businesses which, to her, is like a dream come true.
Come and visit Shannon Mullen Art and Katie’s Jewelry & Gifts on the third floor of The Shops of Century Hall for Second Saturday on March 13 between 4 and 7. Jordan Kelley and Noah Vicknair will be playing live on the front porch from 4 to 7. These South Louisiana based musicians will be sure to please with their wide variety of instrumentals and vocals.
The first 50 people who visit and follow the duo on Facebook will receive a free pair of Katie’s beautiful, hypoallergenic earrings. Shannon will be hosting a paint party on the balcony and has eight available slots. Contact her at savethedateart@aol.com.
Meanwhile, elsewhere for Second Saturday:
Gallery 220, the cornerstone of the Second Saturday Artwork since its inception, will feature artist Reid Umberger for Second Saturday.
Reid Umberger lives in Slidell, Louisiana and currently works in the IT field. He graduated from Delgado Community College with a degree in Computer Information Technology.
He has been creating artwork in one form or another for over 30 years. Reid has worked in acrylics, digital media and photography.
After getting his first digital SLR camera ten years ago, Reid was hooked. He began experimenting with long exposure photography and the use of different filters, from neutral density filters to currently working with infrared filters.
When not working his day job, Reid can be found outside with his rescue dog Buddy or out in the swamps or boat launches taking photographs.
Stop by Gallery 220 and meet the artist and enjoy some great soup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.