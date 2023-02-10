Fifty years ago today, Hancock County residents were getting the rare chance to hone their snowball-making and snowman-building skills. Two to three inches of snow had fallen across the county the previous day, February 9, 1973.
A lighter snow had already fallen earlier that winter on January 12th, but the February 9, 1973, snowfall totals helped place that event as the third or fourth most significant snow out of about a dozen or so snowfalls in coastal Mississippi since reliable record keeping began in the late 1800s. The undisputed top honors go to the 5-12 inches that fell on December 31, 1963.
As memorable as the snow was in south Mississippi, it was nothing compared to what the storm left in its wake for our southern neighbors in Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. All-time snowfall records were set including those at Rimini, South Carolina, with 24 inches and Macon, Georgia, with 16.5 inches.
A low pressure system forming in the Gulf of Mexico, a common winter phenomenon discussed in a Sea Coast Echo column several weeks ago (https://www.seacoastecho.com/community/winter-gulf-lows-to-bring-wet-windy-weather/article_7b555e6c-9927-11ed-aa14-972a4a2bfad9.html), was a major ingredient in the February 1973 snow. The vast majority of such systems just cause a cold rain along the Gulf Coast. However, on February 9-11, 1973, anomalously cold air extended just far enough south and just high enough above ground for the precipitation to fall as snow.
It may have been just by chance that it snowed twice along the Gulf Coast in the winter of 1973. However, the odds may have been raised a bit because of changes in the large-scale atmospheric circulation that winter due to El Niño conditions. El Niño occurs when sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the tropical eastern and central Pacific Ocean are significantly warmer than average.
That hasn’t been the case this winter. Instead those tropical Pacific SSTs have been cooler-than-average for over two years now, a condition known as La Niña. However, on Thursday NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center issued an updated La Niña advisory indicating that La Niña is weakening in the Pacific and that surface water temperatures there are headed towards near-average levels, which are likely to persist through spring and into early summer.
That’s too late to have much impact on the remainder of our weather this winter, but the resulting changes in large-scale atmospheric patterns could mean fewer hurricanes during the upcoming Atlantic tropical cyclone season.
