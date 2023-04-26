Coastal Mississippians should be on the alert Thursday (April 27) for severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, and the possibility of hail. That’s according to outlooks issued Wednesday morning by the National Weather Service.
Thursday’s risk of severe weather and excessive rainfall extends along the Gulf Coast from south Louisiana through south Mississippi into south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. A low pressure system and cold front will be moving eastward out of Texas into unstable and extremely moist air over the northern Gulf Coast.
There is a 60 to 90 percent probability that rainfall will exceed three inches somewhere in the risk area, and a 40 to 70 percent probability of a few locations exceeding five inches on Thursday.
The chances of a tornado or large hail within 25 miles of any given location between New Orleans and Pensacola is small, only about five percent, but that is considerably higher than the risk associated with run-of-the-mill thunderstorms and certainly higher than areas in central and north Mississippi on Thursday. The threat of straight line wind gusts exceeding 65 miles per hour within 25 miles of a given location along the northern Gulf Coast is higher than the other modes of severe weather at 15 percent.
