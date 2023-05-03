Thousands of people lined the streets of Old Town Bay St. Louis last Wednesday to watch and cheer for the famed Budweiser Clydesdales as part of their visit to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“Awesome turnout!” Mayor Mike Favre said, and thanked Budweiser and Mitchell Distributing for organizing the event, as well as the people who showed up to watch.
“Thank you so much to everyone for coming out tonight and seeing us!” Mitchell Distributing said on social media. “Seeing the Clydesdales parade in the Bay is always a special sight. Big thank you to the City of Bay St Louis for working with us on this wonderful parade. What a night!”
The Clydesdale parade has become something of an annual Bay St. Louis tradition, starting in 2019, although they missed last year.
As part of the parade, the Clydesdales -- pulling a fully-restored, turn-of-the-20th-Century beer wagon -- stopped in front of local establishments around the city to deliver cases of Budweiser.
Mitchell Distributing will donate a portion of the proceeds from those sales to the families of fallen Bay policemen Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.
Anheuser-Busch began the Clydesdale tradition in 1933 to mark the end of Prohibition, delivering cases of beer to the then-mayor of New York and President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
After visiting Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, the Clydesdales traveled to Ocean Springs on Thursday, then on to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi for the Thunder Over the Sound Air & Space Show.
