Friends and family of the late Sandra Harris of Waveland on Monday hosted a tree dedication ceremony at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Herlihy Street in Waveland.
The Hancock County Democrats purchased the red maple tree and plaque to honor Sandra for her community efforts.
The plaque reads, “Born and raised in Waveland, MS, she was our mother, sister and pillar of her church and community. Sandra was passionate about politics and the power of the vote. A true Democrat, she believed in fairness and equality for all. She worked endlessly to make sure everyone participated in the election process. Your vote keeps her memory alive.”
Members described the tree as a “growing tribute.”
Sandra, who passed away in November of last year, was a member of the Hancock Democratic Executive Committee, the Hancock County Federation of Democratic Women, election Commission for the city of Waveland, a reading buddy, and a volunteer at Waveland’s LiLi Stahler-Murphy Ground Zero Hurricane Museum.
Her cousin Clarence Harris thanked the Hancock County Democrats for the donation.
“One thing I realized, through her death more than anything, was that she was probably considered and valued more outside of her community than she was in her community,” Clarence said. “Not saying the people the people didn’t value, but sometimes we do a lot of work, we do things and they seem to go unnoticed.”
Clarence said that every time there was an election, Sandra would “always” inform people about the election and ensure people were registered to vote.
“That was her passion,” he said. “Having this tree here and having that plaque here, hopefully everyday we pass here, it will remind us of her. Every time there’s an election, every time that a child gets to the age of going to register, that tree and that plaque ought to remind us to make sure that we do that.”
Clarence said that Sandra loved her family and her community. He encouraged everyone gathered to continue to exercise their right to vote.
Sandra’s daughter Deanna Harris also spoke during the dedication.
“My mama was so faithful in everything that she did,” she said. “She would give you the shirt off her back.”
Deanna said her mother was also always encouraging her children to join various political or community groups.
Despite health problems, such as the time she wore a (medical) boot on her foot, Deanna said her mother would attend every city meeting.
“That is the person that she was,” she said. “And she truly had a passion for voting. She raised us up as voting. It got to the point where I was even working the polls. She did it effortlessly. She put her all into everything she did. You couldn’t find a more loyal person than my mama. If she said she was going to do it, she was committed to it.”
