SALT/TRIAD of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office will host an informational luncheon for senior citizens on March 16 at the Lakeshore Community Center, located at 6440 Lower Bay Rd., Bay St. Louis.
SALT stands for Seniors and Law Enforcement Together and is locally sponsored by Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam.
Next week’s program will cover topics such as enhanced and easy communication with the public; shopping access; family interaction; paying bills; safety and security issues; avoiding isolation; and more, SALT/TRIAD member James Thriffiley said.
Mike Burkett and Matt Sekinger with the Hancock County Sheriff’s office criminal investigation division will conduct a program on phone scams, Thriffiley said.
Students from St. Stanislaus, under the leadership of Dan Zwerg, will also be on hand to teach seniors how to use smart phones, tablets, and smart watches, he said. The smart phones, smart watches, and electronics will be demoed and provided by C-Spire Manager Eli Woods and Evelyn Dahl.
Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and the menu includes red beans and rice, coleslaw, bread, and will be prepared by Doug Petersen, Thriffiley said.
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. on March 16 at the Lakeshore Community Center. The event is free to attend.
For more information, visit SALT/TRIAD of Hancock County, MS on Facebook.
