Saint Stanislaus held its Baccalaureate Mass and Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 22, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, which concluded its 167th year of Catholic education. The Class of 2021 received their high school diplomas during ceremony, and the Saint Stanislaus administrative team led the conferral of diplomas and presentation of graduation awards.
For the twenty-second time in Saint Stanislaus’ history, Honors Diplomas and Medallions were presented to the following graduates: Luke Borchelt, Michael Burns, Andrew Dufrene, Peiton Fasullo, Liam Flickinger, Joel Grumme, Tyler Koenenn, Andrew Mayer, Thomas McArthur, Ethan McNeill, Thomas Mortillaro, Gabe Sandoz, Austin Schruff, Grant Sides, Wallace St. Paull, Nour Tayara, Nicholas Toepfer, and William Trapani.
The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce Award was presented to
Ethan McNeill in recognition of the qualities of scholarship and character.
Nour Tayara received the Scholar-Athlete Award in recognition of excellence in both scholarly and athletic endeavors and for lettering in at least two varsity sports.
Prentice Wallace was named the Jeanne Simon Award recipient for being an unheralded influence for good on the Saint Stanislaus community.
The Saint Stanislaus Alumni Association Award was presented to Andrew Mayer in recognition for concern for his fellow man through projects involving the corporal and spiritual works of mercy.
The American Legion Award, given by the Clement R. Bontemps, Post #139 of the American Legion, was presented to Ethan McNeill in recognition of his service to his community as well as his demonstration of the high qualities of honor, courage, scholarship, leadership, service, companionship, and character.
The Conduct Award for a Resident Student was given to Robert Alfonso in recognition of his whole-hearted cooperation, which has been a source of inspiration and good example to the entire student body.
The Brother Joseph Donovan Character Cup, is presented to a day student and resident student who takes responsibility for his own holistic education and who contributes by word and example to the creation of a healthy environment for his peers. In addition to qualities such as honesty, integrity, dependability, and courage, a Brother Joseph Donovan Character Cup recipient is also a young man who takes the Gospel mandate to serve others to heart. Ashton Dooley was presented the resident student Character Cup, while Wallace St. Paul was presented the day student Character Cup.
The President's Award is the highest award offered by Saint Stanislaus to a graduating senior. It is presented to the student who has demonstrated to an outstanding degree the qualities of leadership, responsibility, initiative, manners and stability. The President's Award was presented to Gabe Sandoz.
Nicholas Toepfer was recognized as the Class of 2021 Salutatorian, and Peiton Fasullo was recognized as the Valedictorian.
After receiving their diplomas, the members of the Class of 2021 received their Saint Stanislaus Alumni Pin and were formally inducted into the Saint Stanislaus Alumni Association. The seniors were led in the induction by Mr. Joseph Gex II, Saint Stanislaus Class of 1988 and Saint Stanislaus Alumni Director.
Graduates of the Saint Stanislaus Class of 2021:
Robert Louis Alfonso, Jr. (Hammond, LA)
Jon Henry B. Aquino (Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia)
Blake Anthony Bilich (Bay St. Louis, MS)
Jack Henry Bonck (Pass Christian, MS)
Luke David Borchelt (Biloxi, MS)
Gabriel Monroe Bradford (Pass Christian, MS)
Jackson Edward Brown (Bay St. Louis, MS)
Michael Patrick Burns II (Pass Christian, MS)
Michael John Cabell (Pass Christian, MS)
Ethan Thomas Couture (Diamondhead, MS)
Keaton Davis Cunningham (Gulfport, MS)
Ashton Scott Dooley (Lafayette, LA)
Brendan Scott Douglas (Gulfport, MS)
Andrew Michael Dufrene (Pass Christian, MS)
Peiton Andrew Fasullo (Picayune, MS)
Brady O'Neal Favre (Waveland, MS)
Marcus Scott Favre (Kiln, MS)
Cole Michael Fletcher (Picayune, MS)
Liam Wesley Flickinger (Long Beach, MS)
Adam Christopher Fuller (Diamondhead, MS)
Joel Matthias Grumme (Ocean Springs, MS)
Jacob Donald Wolfe Hanlon (Kiln, MS)
Brennan Harrison Hayward (Waveland, MS)
Eugene John Hoffman V (Bay St. Louis, MS)
William Joseph Kimbrell (Bay St Louis, MS)
James Christian Joseph Kitto (Praireville, LA)
Tyler Joseph Koenenn (Kiln, MS)
James Daniel Konkel (Bay St. Louis, MS)
Connor Douglas Ladner (Diamondhead, MS)
Danyen Dwayne LeLeaux (Gulfport, MS)
Jiarui Li (Shenzhen, China)
Andrew Giraud Mayer (Pass Christian, MS)
Thomas Lowery McArthur (Long Beach, MS)
Ryan Joseph McClellon (Ocean Springs, MS)
Ethan Ladner McNeill (Diamondhead, MS)
Connor Scott Moran (Pass Christian, MS)
Thomas Joseph Mortillaro III (Pass Christian, MS)
Tyler Philip Necaise (Bay St. Louis, MS)
Christopher Michael Normand (Baton Rouge, LA)
Trustin Matthews Northington (Pass Christian, MS)
William Cotton Quave (Biloxi, MS)
Jeffrey Voorhies Reisch III (Kiln, MS)
Aaron Michael Rush (Pass Christian, MS)
Gabriel Leonce Sandoz (Long Beach, MS)
Braden Naif Schatzle (Pass Christian, MS)
Austin James Schruff (Long Beach, MS)
Leo William Seal IV (Bay St. Louis, MS)
Bradley Michael Shaw (Gulfport, MS)
Grant Frazer Sides (Pass Christian, MS)
Wallace Walker St. Paul, Jr. (Pass Christian, MS)
Moh'd Nour Tayara (Pass Christian, MS)
Nicholas Ramanathan Toepfer (Pass Christian, MS)
William Anthony Trapani (Bay St Louis, MS)
Prentice Jude Wallace (Waveland, MS)
Alexander Harrison West (Hattiesburg, MS)
Destin Reese Whavers (Bay St. Louis, MS)
Jake Harrison Whitney (Bay St Louis, MS)
Nathan Alexander Wojtowicz (Pass Christian, MS)
Aiden Joseph Womack (Picayune, MS)
Approximately 80% of this year's senior class earned college scholarships which total over $5.5 million dollars and were accepted into the following colleges and universities: Auburn University, Belhaven University, Central Methodist University, Clemson University, College of Charleston, Colorado State University, Copiah Lincoln Community College, East Carolina University, East Central Community College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida Atlantic University, Florida State University, Franciscan University, Franklin University - Switzerland, Hanover College, Holmes Community College, University of Holy Cross, IE University - Barcelona, Indiana University, Jones County Junior College, Lakeland University, Louisiana State University, University of Louisville, Loyola University of New Orleans, Maine Maritime Academy, Michigan State University, Millsaps College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Mississippi State University, University of North Alabama, North Carolina State University, North Shore Technical College, Northeastern University, Northern Kentucky University, Northwestern State University, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Pearl River Community College, Pensacola Christian College, Samford University, University of South Carolina, Southeastern Louisiana University, Southwest Community College, Spring Hill College, St. Olaf College, Texas A & M University, Texas Tech University, Transylvania University, Tulane University, United States Merchant Marine Academy, University of Alabama, University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Arkansas, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Florida, University of Kentucky, University of Louisiana, University of Memphis, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, University of Mississippi, University of North Florida, University of South Alabama, University of Southern Mississippi, Valparaiso University, and Virginia Tech University.
About Saint Stanislaus
Saint Stanislaus, located in Bay St. Louis, MS, is a Catholic boarding and day school for young men in grades seven through twelve. The school fosters character formation and integrates faith development within a curriculum that is primarily college preparatory. For more information on Saint Stanislaus please, visit our website at www.ststan.com.
