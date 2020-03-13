Ruth’s Roots community garden on Friday received a special delivery, a new butterfly house.
Garden caretaker Elise Deano said the garden’s newest addition was made possible by a grant from Coast Electric and private donations.
Local volunteers Derrick Hall and his grandfather Bertrand Foxworth cut the grass and poured the slab in anticipation of the arrival of the butterfly house, Deano said.
The funds also provided for the installation of musical instruments at the garden, she added.
Ruth’s Roots, named after the late Ruth Thompson, is located at the former location of Ruth’s Cakery at 130 Court St. in Bay St. Louis.
The community garden is home to chickens, a beehive, rabbits, a weather station, a koi pond, waterfall and a chess table.
The garden also has a Little Free Library and non-perishable food bank.
Ruth’s Roots is a registered 501(C)3 non-profit.
Learn more about Ruth’s Roots through Facebook and Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.