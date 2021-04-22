Last week, members of the Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis surprised 40-year Rotarian Bob Hubbard with the Paul Harris Fellow award.
BSL Rotary President Lisa Wilbur said that the award is given to recognize individuals who have donated $1,000 or more to The Rotary Foundation.
“This is probably one of several that Mr. Bob has gotten over the years,” she said. “But this one is a special one to celebrate his 40 years in the club.”
This year, the funds were actually donated on his behalf, Wilbourn said.
Bob described the surprise as “wonderful.”
“I had no idea,” he said. “I just love the Rotary club. There’s so many wonderful people in Rotary club. It’s just the greatest club that I’ve ever belonged to.”
He added that Rotary performs a lot of community service projects.
“The Rotary Foundation does all these things for people that are in need,” he said. “It’s just a wonderful organization.”
Bob said it was a “great” honor and also sent thanks and appreciation to the individual who donated the funds in his honor.
Learn more about Rotary BSL through Facebook at Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis and www.baystlouisrotary.com.
