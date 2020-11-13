The Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis on Wednesday donated four checks to local non-profit organizations.
Rotary president Lisa Wilbourn said that the funds were made possible through the group’s annual Ripple in the Bay project.
“Ripple in the Bay started with the thought that one drop, one good deed, one kindness will ripple out to touch more than the initial act,” Wilbourn said.
In previous years, Wilbourn said, Rotary members served and delivered lunches for sale and lunches paid forward for service providers such as law enforcement and the proceeds were divided amongst a couple of non-profit groups, thus creating the “ripple.”
“Due to Covid, lunch was not really an option, so this year, Rotary is providing not only funding to those who make changes in our community, we will also create the ripple by completing a service project for each recipient,” Wilbourn said.
The first check in the amount of $2,000, was donated to CASA of Hancock County. The funds will be used to construct a play yard for Remi, the courthouse facility dog.
The second check in the amount of $3,300, was donated to the Gulf Coast Christian Women Job Corps / Magdalene House. The funds will provide the means for one woman’s six-month stay.
The third check in the amount of $500, was donated to the Hancock County Historical Society. The funds will be used to make improvements to the video and photographic historical records.
The final check in the amount of $1,700, was donated to Ruth’s Roots Community Garden. The funds will be used to purchase outdoor picnic tables, clean up from Hurricane Zeta, and the addition of a new bed of lilies to honor the late Waveland Alderwoman LiLi Stahler-Murphy.
Rotary is also currently hosting a Groceries for a Year Raffle. Tickets will be available at the Social Chair, located at 201 Main St., Bay St. Louis, until Nov. 17 at 3 p.m., Wilbourn said.
Learn more through Facebook at Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis and www.baystlouisrotary.com.
