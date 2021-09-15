Bay St. Louis city officials, volunteers and residents last week conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for the long-awaited splash pad at Martin Luther King Park.
“This is a most welcome enterprise and endeavor,” long-time Bay resident and retired educator Willie Acker said before the ceremony Thursday. “For many years, we have worked and now finally we are blessed with the opportunity to reinvent and renovate Martin Luther King Park.”
Acker praised the efforts of the city, the Hancock County NAACP — especially NAACP President Gregory Barabino — and community leaders like Lonnie Falgout who have worked to make the park renovations a reality.
“We love the community, we love the park, and we want to see it grow,” Acker said, “we want to see it thrive, so all people of every race and creed can enjoy the park.”
“This is just the beginning,” Falgout said Thursday, showing off a huge schematic of planned renovations and improvements at the park. “This is no longer a pipe dream. All the money we need for it is in the bank.”
Falgout said the improvements are finally becoming a reality thanks in part to a $50,000 grant from the Lowe’s Foundation.
Falgout, executive director of the Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum and a former BSL councilman — informed the Bay council of the grant in July.
Falgout said the park committee was formed a year ago, “and we’ve been on a mission to renovate that park ever since,” he said.
The committee works to solicit grants, such as the Lowe’s Home Grown funding, plus seeks other funding sources, including private donations and in-kind contributions.
“We’re going to install a splash pad, beautify the park, put an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-approved sidewalk in, do a memorial wall to honor people who have contributed to the park over the years, as well as several other things, including fencing, lighting and security,” he said. “We also want to do pavilions, structures and other beautification efforts.”
Falgout said the MLK Park Committee has partnered with the Points of Light Foundation and the Hands Down Foundation of New Orleans for “necessary improvements and additions.”
“On completion of this, we will donate the completely finished product to the city of Bay St. Louis, which is the actual property owner,” Falgout said.”
