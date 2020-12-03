This Saturday, Dec. 5, Relay for Life Team Waveland will host the first Coleman Avenue Street Fair.
“We had the idea for a street fair to bring the people to Coleman to see its potential,” Relay for Life Team Waveland co-captain Celeste Pitre said.
Relay for Life is under the umbrella of the American Cancer Society. This is Team Waveland’s fifth year to participate in Relay for Life fundraising activities, Pitre said.
The Hancock County teams raise money each year and the funds are used to benefit local families battling cancer, she said.
As of Tuesday, there are about 25 vendors signed up to participate, but Pitre said the team will be accepting vendor applications until Saturday morning. Vendor spots are 10 x 10 and the vendor fee is $20. Vendors should arrive by 9 a.m. to set up, she said.
Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table, canopy, and a bottle of hand sanitizer for the table, Pitre said.
“We are asking the public and vendors to wear a mask and follow social distance guidelines,” she said.
The street fair will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be crafts, homemade baked goods, and live music.
All proceeds from vendor fees will benefit Relay for Life Team Waveland. Vendors will also receive a tax deduction form for their records.
“We want people to come out and see the vendors and make this a good turnout,” Pitre said.
Those interested in a vendor application can contact Pitre through Facebook messenger or contact Penny King at kingpen1961@gmail.com or 228-304-7615.
