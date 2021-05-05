Hancock County Relay for Life on Saturday kicked off this year’s events with a Relay Around Town and the first of five Luminary ceremonies.
“What a great day we had,” Hancock County Relay for Life co-chair Bernie Cullen said. “Relay Around Town appears to have been a hit. We had 28 businesses in Bay St. Louis and Waveland participate and people seemed to enjoy shopping and getting their bingo card filled. Thanks to many shops and restaurants, we were able to give many nice prizes to our lucky winners.”
The funds raised from Hancock County Relay for Life campaigns stay within the local community, which help cancer patients fund transportation to and from treatments, lodging, wigs, and more.
To date, Cullen said, Relay for Life of Hancock County has raised almost $34,000 this year.
The first Luminary ceremony was held on the grounds of the Bay St. Louis Depot.
According to the American Cancer Society’s website,”Luminaries honor every life touched by cancer. You can dedicate them to a loved one lost, someone currently battling or anyone who’s overcome it. When you attend a Relay event, you’ll see the Luminaries decorated with names and sometimes messages to the people they’re dedicated to. After dark, Relay participants share an emotional moment when each Luminaria is lit in remembrance of a life touched by cancer.”
Cullen said that 350 luminary bags were on display Saturday night, “honoring, supporting, and remembering their loved ones.”
There are four more Luminary Ceremonies scheduled this month and luminaries can be purchased from noon to 2 p.m. at the local library the day of the event:
May 8: Relay Around the County Luminary ceremony will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Coleman Ave. Purchase luminaries from 12 to 2 p.m. at the local library the day of ceremony; Waveland branch is located at 345 Coleman Ave. Honorary Survivor Rachel Yarborough will also speak at this ceremony.
May 15: Relay Around the County Luminary ceremony will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at Diamondhead City Hall Town Green. Purchase luminaries from 12 to 2 p.m. at the local library the day of ceremony; Diamondhead branch is located at 4545 Shepherd Square.
May 22: Relay Around the County Luminary ceremony will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Kiln Walking Track, next to the library. Purchase luminaries from 12 to 2 p.m. at the local library the day of ceremony; Kiln branch is located at 17065 Hwy. 603.
May 29: Relay around the County Luminary ceremony will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at Pearlington Walking Track, next to library. Purchase luminaries from 12 to 2 p.m. at the local library the day of ceremony; Pearlington branch is located at 6096 1st St.
Cullen said that Coast Electric is hosting the 6th annual Glow Run benefitting Really on June 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington Street Pier.
Cullen would also like to thank Relay’s partners: Coast Electric, Hollywood Casino, and Keesler Federal Credit Union.
Learn more about Relay for Life at www.relayforlife.org/hancockms and through Facebook at Hancock County Relay for Life.
Saturday’s ceremony also featured a speech by this year’s Honorary Survivor, Rachel Yarborough of Bay St. Louis. She was joined on stage by her husband Gary, and their children, Jude, Brock, Brooks, and Beau Emy.
“Our 2021 Honorary Survivor Rachel Yarborough is loved and admired by so many in this community,” Cullen said. “Her courage, attitude, and perseverance are examples of how we should all live our lives every day. Her families are role models for caregivers. Her children are her joy and they give her strength. Her large family are always there for her as well as this loving community.”
Rachel said when she received the call about being this year’s Honorary Survivor, while generally a private person, she thought it was important that she share her story.
“I would like to thank you all for this immense honor,” she said. “It’s an honor to be selected, it’s an honor to be part of this community, it’s an honor to have the support of my family and friends and this community.”
Rachel was diagnosed with Stage 4 Leiomyosarcoma in August 2018, a rare type of cancer, which began in her inferior vena cava and spread to both lungs, liver, and chest cavity.
It is a slow growing cancer and she said that they believe she had it for about 10 to 15 years before she became symptomatic and diagnosed.
“And it wasn’t that I was asymptomatic, I just ignored what my body was telling me at the time,” she said. “But, by divine intervention, I’ve had four beautiful children that all came very healthy and curious.”
Rachel said that “we all have to deal with cancer in some form or fashion, and we all know what type of impact cancer can have on our lives.”
“We know what it can take away,” she said. “It took away my father (Charles Perniciaro) a little over a month ago. I felt it important to share my story to share and discuss what cancer cannot take away and also what cancer can give. Cancer can make us love more, love better, be kinder. Cancer cannot take our faith, rather it often enhances it, ridding of us the distractions that deter our faithful paths. Also, while it certainly takes time from us, it also directs us to appreciate our blessings, time we have and use it better. We find empathy, kindness, sharing prayers, even love. We find these with our family, friends, and with our community. And the effect of cancer is to accent and enhance these attributes, makes us better people to each other and brings out the kindness for us all to share together. With my disease and its impacts on my life, my family has recognized that we are truly blessed. While the disease has taken things away from me, hair, physical strength, time with my family, timing of many aspects of my journey have depended on my faith in God and his blessings, irrespective of what my family will endure.”
Rachel said that she calls her daughter, three-year-old Beau Emy her “miracle baby.”
She said that the tumors inside her body likely “festered for years.”
“However, after only after Beau Emy’s life was viable did the tumors impact my health,” she said. “They also did not impact the life of my other children. Immediately upon delivery, after a week of intense hospitalization, Gary and I got to hear the first scream and cry of our precious Beau Emy. And she’s sassy, yet perfect today. She and our other children are our blessings from God and he steered them to health, irrespective of what was happening within my body. We will always have our life’s stories, our faith, our love for one another, the blessings of our life. We must not allow cancer to impede or take these treasures away. Cancer impacts us all. It has impacted my body and how my day-to-day life operates. My focus and hope if for us all is that we continue to help and support each other and that it doesn’t impact our souls, spirits, and faith or love of one another. Cancer hasn’t impacted the love I have for my family and friends. It cannot touch my faith, but has enhanced it and has allowed me to be better to people and see the great community we have and the innate love of mankind. These are blessings I will always have. I wake up every morning knowing that I am blessed and it’s one of the first things that I think when I wake up. Always have faith, hope, mindfulness of what we are blessed with. Cancer cannot take this away. And we will have the faith that when we are weak and weary, our blessings, community, and friends will help with the load. Hold your blessings tight. Let nothing, cancer or otherwise, allow you to question those gifts from God.”
Rachel said she didn’t have the words to thank her husband and caretaker Gary enough.
“He sat with me in stark hospital rooms for 60 days in a row,” she said. “Been there every step of the way.”
Gary said that through his experience, he has realized that “we all end up being caregivers for each other.”
He said that he remember when Rachel was first diagnosed, “you don’t plan on anything, you don’t know what’s coming, and don’t know what the next day will bring, so you appreciate the love of each other and the time you have. You treasure the good times and make the best out of the more difficult times.”
“Rachel and I have a great marriage and we are blessed to have each other, we’ve always been blessed to have other,” he said. “You prioritize your time, treasure the good times, but make the best out of the more difficult and stressful times.”
Gary said that the role of a caregiver can be “tiring” sometimes, but there has always been someone in their family or within the community to support them.
He also spoke of his “crush on this hottie at Bay High,” when he was a sophomore.
“She’s a cougar by trade,” he said. “She was a senior and I was a sophomore. I almost asked her to Homecoming. She said ‘I wish you had.’ But she wouldn’t have gone out with me then. So it ended up happening a little later. So it probably started a little later than I wanted it to. And it may end a little bit sooner than we have liked it. Being a caregiver for her and her for me, we always support each other and it’s the joy of my life taking care of my family and them taking care of me. Thank you all for our community and for the help and love you all give us. Be kind to each other and caregivers for each other. Just take care of each others’ physical and mental health and wellbeing and enjoy this fleeting life we have together.”
