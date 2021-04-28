The 2021 Relay for Life of Hancock County events will kick off on May 1 with a Relay Around Town.
“Join local businesses as they support Relay for Life of Hancock County with a day in town,” a RFL release states. “Pick up your bingo card, visit some great businesses, make a donation, and be entered into multiple drawings; all for the fight against cancer.”
RFL of Hancock County co-chair Nonnie Richardson said that participants can pick up bingo cards at The Arts, Hancock County building, located at 405 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis, on the day of the event. Bingo cards will also be delivered to participating businesses throughout Hancock County.
Participating businesses include: The Arts; Hancock County; Antique Maison; Baytique; Bay Books; Bee by the Bay; Clay Creations; Coffee Culture; Magnolia Antiques; Mane Salon Renewed Therapie; Ms. Mary’s Old Town Snoballs; Mon Amie Boutique; Popcorn Plus; Southern Accents; Worth Repeating; Factory Connection; Get Stitched; Ground Zero Museum; Serious Bread; Bijoubel; Uptown Beads; Bay St. Louis Little Theatre; Caitlin Bourgeois Media; Fleurty Girl; French Potager; Salty Soul; Social Chair; Wishlist Flea Market; Studio Waveland; Waveland Library; and Sea Gypseas Antiques.
The Relay Around Town event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Raffle winners will be announced at dusk before the ceremony, Richardson said.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the American Cancer Society is not allowing face to face events until June, Richardson said, so this year, the RFL of Hancock County decided to bring the luminaries around Hancock County to spark some interest in the other communities.
According to the ACS’ website, “Luminaries honor every life touched by cancer. You can dedicate them to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who’s overcome it. When you attend a Relay event, you’ll see the Luminaries decorated with names and sometimes messages to the people they’re dedicated to. After dark, Relay participants share an emotional moment when each Luminaria is lit in remembrance of a life touched by cancer.”
Richardson said that luminarias can be purchased from noon to 2 p.m. at the local library the day of the ceremony.
The schedule of the Luminary Ceremonies are as follows:
May 1: Relay around the County Luminary ceremony will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Bay St. Louis Depot. Purchase luminaries from 12 to 2 p.m. at the local library the day of ceremony; Bay St. Louis branch is located at 312 Hwy. 90.
May 8: Relay around the County Luminary ceremony will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Coleman Ave. Purchase luminaries from 12 to 2 p.m. at the local library the day of ceremony; Waveland branch is located at 345 Coleman Ave.
May 15: Relay around the County Luminary ceremony will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at Diamondhead City Hall Town Green. Purchase luminaries from 12 to 2 p.m. at the local library the day of ceremony; Diamondhead branch is located at 4545 Shepherd Square.
May 22: Relay around the County Luminary ceremony will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Kiln Walking Track, next to the library. Purchase luminaries from 12 to 2 p.m. at the local library the day of ceremony; Kiln branch is located at 17065 Hwy. 603.
May 29: Relay around the County Luminary ceremony will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at Pearlington Walking Track, next to library. Purchase luminaries from 12 to 2 p.m. at the local library the day of ceremony; Pearlington branch is located at 6096 1st St.
All the funds raised during the RFL Hancock County campaigns stay within the local community, Richardson said, which help cancer patients fund transportation to and from treatments, lodging, wigs, and more.
This year’s honorary survivor is Rachel Yarborough.
Learn more about Relay for Life of Hancock County at www.relayforlife.org/hancockms and through Facebook at Hancock County Relay for Life.
