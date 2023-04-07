A flash flood watch is in effect for Hancock County today (Friday, April 7). A cool front is creeping ever so slowly southward across coastal Mississippi bringing with it occasional showers, some of which could be heavy.
Rain chances remain high Friday night into Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts for Friday and Saturday are forecast to be in the 1.0 to 2.5 inch range across coastal Mississippi and southeast Louisiana with some locally higher totals possible. The rain will gradually come to an end from west to east during the day Saturday as the front finally slips south and east of our area.
Weak high pressure will build into the Gulf South on Easter Sunday, keeping us dry and slightly cooler than what we have been since late March. Unfortunately, more clouds than sun are likely on Sunday, but at least the Easter eggs should stay dry.
For the upcoming work week, several of the computer weather models predict that a feature that meteorologists call a “cut off low” will develop over the south-central United States. The term “cut off” refers to the fact that these systems are isolated from the main west-to-east flow of systems in the middle and upper altitudes three to seven miles above sea level. Cut off lows tend to move quite slowly, and, unlike other upper air systems, have winds that make a complete circulation around the low’s center.
Even among the computer models that are predicting that a cut off low will form, they do not yet agree on its location and movement. So, confidence in when and how much rain we can expect from Monday through next Friday (April 10-14) is lower than usual. If rain matters to you during this period, you should check for updated weather forecasts more often than usual. A good source is the National Weather Service in Slidell: weather.gov/LIX/
There is strong agreement among the computer models that no cold air will be heading south during the upcoming week. Cool mornings and mild to warm afternoons are expected.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.