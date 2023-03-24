Temperatures over the next few days will be in sharp contrast to the historic cold that began the week. Afternoon highs today through Sunday (March 24-26) are forecast to be in the upper 70s to mid 80s with overnight lows only falling into the 60s. That is five to ten degrees warmer than the long-term historical averages for late March.
The week started at the other end of the temperature spectrum. Monday morning (March 20) Stennis International Airport recorded 27 degrees, which was a common reading at many inland locations throughout south Mississippi and southeast Louisiana north of Lake Pontchartrain. The relative warmth of Mississippi Sound, where water temperatures are in the low 60s, kept air temperatures along the immediate coast near or slightly above freezing. Based on over 100 years of weather records, this past Monday was one of the two or three coldest mornings to occur this late in the spring in south Mississippi.
That cold, dry air mass from Canada is long gone and has been replaced by warm, humid air streaming northward from the Gulf of Mexico. A cool front slowly approaching from Louisiana and Arkansas today and tonight may provide enough lift to kick off a few showers and thunderstorms. The weak front is forecast to come to a halt near or just north of the Mississippi Coast on Saturday and Sunday keeping us in a warmer-than-normal air mass through the weekend.
Better chances for more significant rainfall are anticipated on Sunday and Sunday night, possibly lingering through Monday, as a second, stronger cool front approaches. Those showers and thunderstorms could partially erase a rainfall deficit that has developed over the northern Gulf Coast over the past month. Precipitation since February 22nd has generally been less than 50 percent of the amount normally accumulated during the period in previous years.
