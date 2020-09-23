The elders on Dunbar Village in Bay Louis on Monday celebrated the observance of the International Day of Peace by “Taking it back to Woodstock.”
In addition to a cookout, the elders also tie dyed face masks with Ken Herrington. Dunbar Village therapist Matt Johns served as DJ to the 70s themed event.
According to internationaldayofpeace.org, “Peace Day” is “observed around the world each year on September 21. Established in 1981 by a unanimous United Nations resolution, Peace Day provides a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to peace above all differences and to contribute to building a culture of peace.
