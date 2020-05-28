Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) on Thursday announced Taylor Wypyski of Our Lady Academy as the winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for Mississippi's Fourth Congressional District. Wypyski's mixed media art will hang in the United States Capitol for a year alongside other winners from around the United States. The theme of this year's art competition was “Mississippi, the Beautiful.”
"I'd like to congratulate Taylor Wypyski on winning this year's Congressional Art Competition, she truly captured one of the most cherished parts of the Gulf Coast, the Mississippi Sound," said Palazzo. "I'd like to thank everyone who participated in this year's competition, it is evident that these students know how lucky we are to call South Mississippi home."
Wypyski's piece highlights the importance of Mississippi's waterways, mainly the Mississippi Sound which provides jobs, nourishment, and recreation to South Mississippi.
Wypyski will have the opportunity to attend the Congressional Art Competition Forum in Washington, DC, in July with Southwest Airlines providing airfare for the winner and one parent or guardian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.