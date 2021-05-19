Faith Janae Anderson, daughter of Scott and Jane Anderson, was named Valedictorian of Our Lady Academy’s Class of 2021. She has achieved Principal’s Honor Roll throughout high school. While at Our Lady Academy, she was a member of National Honor Society, French Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, and the Mu Alpha Theta Mathematical Honor Society. She held title as Student Council President and was a member of the Robotics Club, Interact Club, Ambassador Club, and the varsity Volleyball Team.
Faith will enter Mississippi College, where she has been accepted to the Honors College at Mississippi College (MC) and awarded the highly-coveted Honors College Scholarship. Faith is also the recipient of the Presidential, the Math and Science, the Sibling, and STAR Scholarships, and an Academic Excellence Scholarship. She will be studying biology on a pre medical track and computer science.
Faith was also accepted to Loyola University with the Presidents Scholarship, the Crescent City Scholarship, and the Loyola Grant. The University of Mississippi offered her the Madison Foundation, Academic Merit, 1848, STAR Student and Student Body President scholarships. Mississippi State University offered Faith the Freshman Academic Excellence Scholarship, Colvard Future Leader Scholarship, Maroon and White Scholarship, Fred Corley Endowed Scholarship, STAR Student and Student Body President scholarships.
Faith was awarded the Miriam Scarborough Scholarship of the Philanthropic Education Organization, Chapter U of Diamondhead, and the Kelley Gene Cook, Corban Barnes Scholarship.
“I’m honored to be this year’s OLA valedictorian. God has blessed me with caring and competitive sisters that pushed me to be the best I can be to serve Him,” Faith said.
Kaylee QiuAnne Hardenstein, daughter of Donald and Anne Hardenstein, is the Salutatorian of Our Lady Academy High School’s Class of 2021. She has achieved Principal Honor Roll status throughout high school. She was involved in various extracurricular clubs and sports at OLA such as: National Art Honor Society, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Mathematical Honor Society and a four-year letterman in Archery. She was a member of the Interact Club, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), and a representative of the OLA Ambassador Club.
Kaylee will attend the University of Mississippi, where she has been accepted to the Honors College and awarded the Luckyday Success Scholarship, the Academic Merit Scholarship, and the 1848 Scholarship.
Kaylee was also accepted to the University of Southern Mississippi’s Honor College and awarded the Academic Excellence Scholarship. She was offered the Presidential Scholarship and Honors College from Spring Hill College, and the Freshman Academic Scholarship and Colvard Future Leader Scholarship from Mississippi State University, as well as the UA Scholar Scholarship from the University of Alabama.
Kaylee said, “It is an honor to be class Salutatorian. I wouldn’t be here without the help of my teachers, family, and friends challenging me to be the best I can be.”
Members of Our Lady Academy 2021 Graduating Class are: Addison Renee Altese, Faith Janae Anderson, Olivia Catherine Breisacher, Laci Angelle Bridges, Kayla Dianne Broome, Katelyn Anne Casey, Amelie Roy Alexander Clark, Chloe Kathleen Cornell, Camille Roth Cottone, Danielle Rita Dey, Reagan Elizabeth Fairley, Kate Olivia Funk, Natalie Elizabeth Garcia, Breanna Marie Gipson, Ava Elizabeth Gordon, Melissa Frances Gremillion, Kaylee Qiuanne Hardenstein, Sara Elizabeth Hollingsworth, Claire Elizabeth Housey, Grace Marie Koons, Elena Marie Lorenza Lucore, Emilie Ann Martin, Eileen Carol Masterson, Hannah Marie McCall, Gabriella Lynne Mikhail, Ashlyn Olivia Necaise, Emily Alexandra Necaise, Emma Lee Aurora Nehlig, Trista Elizabeth Ray, Cali Marie Reinhart, Rylie, Grace Reynolds, Sofia Isabella Sanchez, Grace Clare Saucier, Anna Lamar Schmidt, Sofia Gabrielle Schuyler, McKenzie Grace Wallace, and Aubrey Victoria Wawrek.
Our Lady Academy’s Graduation mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Our Lady of the Gulf Church in Bay St. Louis. Bishop Louis F. Kihneman, III will be the principal celebrant.
