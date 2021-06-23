LaKeila sat on her front porch in Bay St. Louis on Juneteenth this past Saturday. The heavy tropical rain the night before brought some relief, as there was a cool breeze and it seemed to open up many Juneteenth memories for her.
“My family would buy fireworks every year for New Year’s Eve, but they saved half of them to celebrate Juneteenth, six months later,” she said.
LaKeila, a mother of two young children, was raised in New Orleans. Every Juneteenth, her family and friends would gather with other families on a big corner field on First Street in New Orleans’ 9th Ward.
“I miss our big celebration!” she said. “We had my grandmother’s spaghetti with two different red sauces, red potatoes, red wine and lots of watermelon.” She teared up as she remembered family who have passed. She then exclaimed, “it was our Independence Day, and that’s the way it should be!”
Red soda, watermelon, red velvet cake and other red-hued foods are popular for Juneteenth celebrations. The red color symbolizes the bloodshed, struggle and the resilience of the African slaves.
Hurricane Katrina changed everything for LaKeila, as it did thousands of others. Some of the folks who celebrated Juneteenth with her family died during the flooding.
“Katrina changed a lot of things for me” she said, but ended with a wave of optimism: “Next week we are all meeting at City Park in New Orleans to begin a new Juneteenth tradition.”
Just a stone’s throw away from LaKeila’s front porch, there is a gathering place at the old Drummond’s service station, at the intersection of Spanish Trail and Bookter. That is where I met Dennis.
Dennis has lived in Bay St.Louis for 56 years. He said he remembers celebrating Juneteenth, but hasn’t for a while. He wants to be cautious about the new Covid variants. But actually Dennis thinks many of his friends are also being cautious.
He reflected,”Back in the day there were Black cops who lived in the Black neighborhoods. We need that again. There is something different these days. Maybe they just need better training.”
A nice gentleman named Stanley came up to me to tell me that years ago, he worked for the newspaper. He used to insert the ads that go into the middle of the paper. He was raised in Bay St. Louis and had never heard of Juneteenth until this year. He never heard about it in school — now, he wants to attend the Juneteenth celebration in Waveland.
I then met a man who I now call the “Mayor of Drummond’s Corner” (Bookter and Spanish Trail), Mr. Charles Drummond. He was born across Keller Street in 1946, one of three children to Champ and Mamie Drummond, who opened the service station next door.
Charles almost seems to hold court from the front porch of his beautiful brick home. Perhaps memories are held together by the strong wrought iron fence that surrounds his home, next door to the old service station that his parents owned and where men continue to meet every late afternoon.
He said he has listened to his family’s stories his entire life, but had never heard of Juneteenth until a few years ago. Kevin, a younger man sitting next to him, had never celebrated Juneteenth, but plans to celebrate in Waveland this year.
Larryetta, who seems to be the wind of change for this intersection in Bay St. Louis, told me that the reason some Black people don’t know about Juneteenth is because it was not taught in the schools.
Larryetta and Charles are working together to reconstruct the old service station for a community purpose. They have a grant writer and are seeking permits from the city and hopefully city hall cooperation to build Drummond’s Community Center, an education and health services information center.
“Our village center will serve this area because it really does take a village,” Larryetta said. She plans to celebrate Juneteenth this year and for many years to come.
