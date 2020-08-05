It’s time once again for the Second Saturday Artwalk in Old Town Bay St. Louis this Saturday, Aug. 8, from 4-8 p.m.
In light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases coastwide, please be mindful of social distancing and sanitation. Bring a mask this Second Saturday. Some establishments require them.
Old Town stays lively all day, with many merchants and restaurants offering specials. The pace picks up from 4 - 8pm, when gallery openings and live music keep the streets humming with activity.
You’ll find cool deals, fresh meals, and lots of art and live music.
This month’s “Hot Spots” are Antique Maison and Bodega Adventure Rentals
Antique Maison
111 North Second St.
The outside of Antique Maison looks like your standard, run of the mill antique shop. With large windows and farmhouse decorated table space and large metal signs, this shop seems like a quaint place to stop in and find a cute trinket.
Enter the front doors and one would quickly realize that this sprawling shop is one that will need much more time to sort through. Antique Maison is about half a block deep, with booths full of a multitude of different interests to pique your curiosity.
Ed and Sylvia Young opened Antique Maison in 2007 after renovating the space from the destruction of Hurricane Katrina. They opened their doors and invited vendors to come in and share their products with the blossoming rebirth of Bay St. Louis, leading them to still be one of the largest antique shops in Hancock County almost 13 years later.
Antique Maison will be one of the featured businesses for Second Saturday on August 8, 2020. Select vendor booths will be offering discounts on their products for those out shopping during the event.
Missy Geisel, manager of Antique Maison, noted that with 30 vendors ranging from nautical decorations to jewelry, records and more, it would be hard to not find a treasured item. “You’ll have extra time to come shop and get lost in our store,” said Missy. This is without a doubt.
Antique Maison will be hosting the talented Hadley Hill from 4-6pm with live music outside. If you like sweet treats, Jose Pablo Paz will be on site with his delicious baked goods – most notably, his infamous shoe soles. There will be strawberry lemonade to quench the thirst from another hot Mississippi day and cookies to share.
The incredible team at Antique Maison is so knowledgeable and personable, ready to help you sort through the vast selection of products offered. Be ready to shop this upcoming Second Saturday while snacking on a fresh baked goody with lively acoustic music to keep you company.
Bodega Adventure
Rentals and More
111 Court St.
There might be no better way to describe Bodega other than to say everything under one roof. A building that looks like it could be situated in the tropics, Bodega is flanked on one side by golf carts and the other with bicycles. Enter and you find a delicious menu and specialty drinks at the Parrot Head Bar and Grill, helmed by Chef Rickey Peters. Wander up the stairs to a boutique style yoga studio with classes held on the open-air balcony, looking over the courtyard and palm trees. A quaint liquor store is settled on the far side on the ground floor of the building with a friendly face ready to help you find exactly what you re hankering for.
Bodega is a one stop shop and is focused on helping you make the most of your time in Bay St. Louis. Bodega Rentals and Adventures is a large part of this effort, bringing rentals of all kinds to locals and tourists alike. Golf carts, bicycles and kayaks are just some of the options one can find available for rent at this unique business. Offering delivery to those who need it, this is the place to call if you have an adventurous spirit and need to get outdoors. Or come on by, grab a few sandwiches from Chef Rickey, and jump in a four or six-seater golf cart to head out on the town.
Bodega Rentals and Adventures will be hosting live music from their summer music series on Second Saturday. They will have their refreshing cocktails and Chef Rickey is sure to whip up a fantastic special for all those out shopping to enjoy. Sit back and relax on their covered patio setting and soak in the ambiance of a little piece of paradise. Set up your own rental with them while you re there and enjoy a Sunday out in the fresh air, enjoying all of Old Town Bay St. Louis.
