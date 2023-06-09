Thanks to everyone who attended our ribbon cutting for Singing River Digestive Health! They are located at 202-C Drinkwater Blvd. across from the hospital. They see patients on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 - 4 and have an excellent team in NP Jillian Owens and Dr. Plott. The best part? Patients can go to the clinic for appoints and labs, but Dr. Plott can do their endoscopic work right across the street at Ochsner, eliminating the need for patients to drive all the way to Gulfport or Slidell.
During the Second Saturday Art Walk each month in Old Town Bay St. Louis, you'll find cool deals, fresh meals and lots of art and live music!
Over the past 29 years, the monthly art walk has become one of the most popular events in the region. Old Town stays lively all day, with many merchants and restaurants offering specials.
The pace picks up from 4–7 pm, when gallery openings and live music keep the streets humming with activity.
This month's celebration is extra special for crew at Gallery 220 and Clay Creations, located at 220 Main Street -- owners Jenise McCardell and Mark Currier are celebrating 39 years in business. Everyone is invited to stop by for a very special celebration.
This month’s Hot Spots:
Pearl Hotel
104 N Beach Blvd.
The Pearl Hotel, a beacon of coastal charm and sophistication, continues to captivate visitors in the heart of Old Town Bay St. Louis. This architectural marvel, one of our featured Hotspots for this Second Saturday, melds captivating art, stellar architecture, and remarkable interior design, embodying the coastal allure that Bay St. Louis is renowned for.
Designed by award-winning Trapolin-Peer Architects, the hotel stands on North Beach Boulevard, transforming a once-vacant lot into a stunning boutique retreat. Its design inspiration traces back to a family history rooted deep in the local oyster industry. This is reflected in the hotel’s interiors, suffused with hues of blues and greens, alongside a profusion of tactile tiles, reminiscent of water, effervescence, and the iridescent sheen of oyster shells. This harmonious blend of rugged industrialism and ethereal beauty results in a captivating environment that is uniquely Pearl.
The Pearl Hotel’s prime location is undoubtedly one of its main attractions. Guests can savor the charm of Old Town Bay St. Louis from their balconies, or from the lush second-floor courtyard and pool adorned with private cabanas. This fusion of natural beauty with architectural brilliance enhances the overall appeal of the Pearl Hotel.
Accommodations are equally impressive, with 53 elegantly appointed rooms and six suites that offer serene views of the town and marina. The hotel also boasts an event space, named the Captain’s Quarters, ideal for intimate gatherings and events.
This delightful coastal retreat also houses the Thorny Oyster restaurant and the Hinge bar. The Thorny Oyster offers guests an exquisite dining experience, while Hinge entices patrons with its unique cocktail selections and live music every weekend.
Every aspect of the Pearl Hotel is underscored by a commitment to quality and consistency, from its curated art to its coastal charm. Staffed around the clock, the Pearl Hotel is always ready to welcome guests, providing them a coastal experience that is truly unique. This coming Second Saturday, on June 10th, the Pearl Hotel takes the spotlight as one of the featured Hotspots. Festivities include live music at Hinge and an exciting merchandise giveaway, inviting you to join the celebration and bask in the charm of the Pearl. It's more than a hotel; it's an experience that leaves guests revived, inspired, and yearning for their next beachside escape.
Bay Life Gifts
112 S. Second St.
Situated on the first floor of the historic Century Hall (112 S Second St.), Bay Life Gifts is a treasure trove of coastal charm. The largest vendor in Century Hall, it was designed to embody the unique spirit of life by the bay. The three-room shop is a destination for locals and visitors alike, boasting a diverse inventory of elegant home decor, thoughtful gifts, stylish clothes, local artwork, and more.
Bay Life Gifts is more than just a gift shop - it's an artistic hub. Janice Guido, the owner, has curated a thoughtful collection of works by local artists, reflecting her personal passion for the arts. Local artist works, such as the mesmerizing watercolors by Linda Pippins, adorn the shop walls. Guido has dedicated herself to promote local talents and Mississippi-made products, thus creating an in-store community that supports and appreciates the artisanal spirit.
Guido, a retail veteran who chose to step away from corporate life, has been fostering this creative haven for nearly a decade. Initially opened in 2015, the shop moved to Century Hall three years later, a decision that has brought numerous advantages such as on-site parking and a sense of community.
One of the shop's standout sections is an elegant home decor space. Handpicked by Guido herself, the items in this space, ranging from pillows to lamps, exude an inviting, coastal vibe. Guido's affinity for table settings also lends to an impressive selection of decor items.
In addition to home decor and artwork, Bay Life Gifts also features a new book niche, offering a range of reading material including historical fiction, inspirational works, travel books, and local and regional cookbooks from local authors of Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana. For those seeking a fabulous and unique fashion accessory, Bay Life Gifts has also introduced a line of Italian leather and suede purses from Tuscany.
Join Bay Life Gifts on Second Saturday, June 10th, as they celebrate their Hotspot status with an array of specials for their valued visitors. Enjoy live music by The Crescent Moon Band, a jazz trio, as they perform live out on the porch of Century Hall from 1pm to 4:30pm. Additionally, from 1pm to 3pm, don't miss the chance to meet and have your books signed by the renowned local author, Candace Cox Wheeler, acclaimed for her captivating work, "Cradle in the Oak." Bay Life Gifts will be serving refreshments, too, with bottled water and flavored water, as well as cookies and cupcakes from Sugar Pop available for guests along with specials on many of the shop’s popular cookbooks.
Even in its latest additions, Bay Life Gifts continues to live up to its tagline, "The Shop for Bay Coastal Style." A visit to the shop offers not just a shopping excursion, but an experience of the southern coastal charm of life in the Bay. Whether you are seeking the perfect gift, a delightful piece of local artwork, a captivating book, or a trendy purse from Tuscany, Bay Life Gifts is sure to have something that captures your heart. Don't miss the opportunity to visit this Second Saturday Hotspot and experience first-hand the charm and community that is Bay Life Gifts.
Creole Creamery
209 Main St.
Stepping into Creole Creamery on 209 Main Street is like stepping into a classic ice cream shop with a dash of New Orleans charm. With its pink and white checkered floors and the enticing smell of freshly made waffle cones, the shop is a vibrant, delightful space that promises a memorable experience. As one of the featured Hotspots this Second Saturday, Creole Creamery invites all to enjoy its extensive array of homemade ice cream flavors.
Opened by Jim MacPhaille in October 2018, Creole Creamery brought the taste of its iconic New Orleans location to the growing community of Bay St. Louis. The carefully designed interior of the shop resembles the original spot on Prytania Street, adding to the authenticity of the experience. Handcrafted ice cream, homemade and delivered from New Orleans every week, guarantees freshness and that unique Creole Creamery taste.
Creole Creamery stands out with its innovative and constantly changing menu of ice cream flavors. Whether it's the best-sellers like Black & Gold Crunch, Cookie Monster, Creole Cream Cheese, or Lavender Honey, every scoop is a leap of faith into a world of unexpected, delightful tastes. No wonder Creole Creamery was named Yelp's "Best Ice Cream in the state of Mississippi" in 2022!
Looking for a unique venue for your next special event or gathering? Consider hosting it at Creole Creamery's party room, where the chilly treats and warm hospitality are sure to make any event memorable.
This Second Saturday, Creole Creamery is gearing up to make your visit even more extraordinary. Drop by, relish the extraordinary ice cream flavors, and soak in the lively atmosphere. The ice cream shop will be hosting live music and a raffle to celebrate their hotspot status! For every purchase made on Second Saturday, June 10th, you'll earn an entry to the gift card raffle. So, mark your calendars and join in the festivities at Creole Creamery on Second Saturday for a truly unique ice cream experience.
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre
398 Blaize Ave.
Nestled on Blaize Avenue in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, the Bay St. Louis Little Theatre shines brightly as a cherished local treasure. Its roots trace back to 1946 when John and Mary Bell's living room became the birthplace of a rich history. Established with the aspiration to contribute to the growth of their adopted hometown, the Bells and their fellow founding member Emily DeMontluzin laid the foundation for a community theater that has weathered numerous challenges and celebrated countless triumphs.
The theatre, originally housed in two war-surplus barracks on Boardman Avenue, stood as a symbol of community spirit until 2005, when Hurricane Katrina caused irrevocable damage. Faced with devastation, the Board of Directors decided to reestablish the theater in a remaining Bay St. Louis building, transforming ruin into a beacon of resilience.
After a daunting three-year search, the Board settled on the infamous "This Property is Condemned" (TPIC) building on Blaize Avenue, a structure that had been neglected for forty years. This building, which gained fame as the principal site of the 1965 film "This Property is Condemned" featuring Natalie Wood and Robert Redford, was just three days away from demolition when it became the new home for the theater.
In 2010, the community celebrated the Grand Opening of the new location. The event was marked by the presence of Jon Provost and Mary Badham, the child stars from the TPIC movie. Since its rebirth, the theatre has drawn in members from across the Gulf Coast, selling out every seat in its first two years.
The Little Theatre, an official Mississippi Landmark, has been lauded with several prestigious awards, affirming its stature within the community and beyond. It maintains a high production quality, attracting veteran and first-time actors and offers flexibility in staging, accommodating a range of performances.
This summer, the Bay St. Louis Little Theatre presents two exceptional shows that are sure to entertain and captivate audiences. First up is "Rex's Exes," a hilarious Southern-fried comedy about the Verdeen cousins in Sweetgum, Texas, full of twists and outrageous complications. The show runs from June 9th to June 17th, with evening performances on June 9, 10, 16, and 17, and matinees on June 11 and 18.
Following that, on July 28th, the theatre will showcase "Champagne in a Wooden Leg," a heartwarming comedy set in New Orleans, centered around iconic characters in a Bourbon Street bar. Catch this delightful production on July 28 and 29 at 8pm, as well as July 29 and 30 at 2pm.
Experience the joy and laughter this summer at the Bay St. Louis Little Theatre. On Second Saturday, June 10th, the Little Theatre will be celebrating their Hotspot with a performance of “Rex’s Exes” at 8pm! Reserve your seats now for these incredible shows that promise to create lasting memories, tickets can be purchased online at www.bsllt.org or by calling the Little Theatre at 228-467-9024.
