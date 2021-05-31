North Bay Elementary recently participated in the Promote the Vote Art Contest sponsored by the Mississippi Secretary of State's office. NBE’s Karma Harper won second place and Bayleigh Hudgens received third place honors in the statewide contest. They and other winners were recognized during a special awards ceremony in Jackson.
The theme this year was "The Future of My Vote.” Before making posters, students in art class discussed the power, importance and responsibility of voting in order to help guide America's future, according to art teacher Dale Pohl.
The winners each received a certificate, a cash prize with matching prize for the NBE art class, a prize bag, an invitation to the winners ceremony and admission to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Mississippi History Museum.
