Summer is always hot in south Mississippi, but the upcoming summer is likely to be even warmer than average according to the seasonal outlook issued Thursday (May 18) by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA’s) Climate Prediction Center (CPC).
We aren’t alone, however. Based on computer weather modeling trends, CPC expects that the temperatures averaged for June, July, and August 2023 will be above normal in most areas of the United States with the possible exception of the northern Great Plains and areas near the Great Lakes. The best chances for a hotter-than-average summer is in the southwestern U.S., which is, of course, a very hot region in even an average summer.
The outlook for a toastier-than-usual summer comes on the heels of a warmer-than-average February, March, and April in south Mississippi and across most of the eastern one-third of the country. During the same period, the western U.S. was much-colder than normal. That’s according to statistics released earlier this month by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.
The prospect of a warmer-than-average summer in our area is a good reason to enjoy the cool front forecast to pass across the Gulf Coast on Sunday. Even though the front is forecast to be weak, it will likely be one of the last frontal passages before we head into full summer mode.
Behind the front on Monday, although temperatures will only be a couple of degrees cooler, the air will be noticeably less muggy as northerly winds bring us air from the dry continental interior rather than the Gulf of Mexico.
