The Old Town Merchants Association (OTMA) and its members welcome everyone to cruise on in downtown Bay St. Louis and experience the Second Saturday Art Walk this Saturday, Dec. 14, where the Christmas shopping will be accompanied by great food, beverages and live entertainment. Also known as Second Saturday, the event has become a regional favorite and regularly draws visitors from New Orleans to Biloxi.
Each month during Second Saturday, two OTMA members are featured as Hot Spots, and Biz-zee Bee and Bay Elements are this month’s picks.
Between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., visitors can stop by the Hot Spots and other shops for refreshments and live music from 4-7 p.m..
Bring the kids and, as the locals say, “Pass a good time.”
BATTLE OF THE BAY
This month’s event will also be accompanied by the 205th anniversary reenactment of the Battle of the Bay.
At 1:55 p.m., Reveille and a cannon firing of one shot over the gulf will begin the ceremony at Bienville Square (Hancock-Whitney Bank at Beach Blvd. & Main Street).
Guest speakers from Hancock County Historical Society, founding members of Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, and city officials encourage you to come dressed in period or pirate attire and join the celebration as they take you on a journey of the rich history of how the French-Canadian Jean-Baptiste de a Sieu Bienville established the first French colony at Bay St. Louis in 1699.
Period-dressed characters will speak about the history of how Bienville founded Bay St. Louis, the British influence of Bay St. Louis as it became part of British West Florida, and the effects of the American Revolution on Bay St. Louis as well as the signing of the Treaty of Paris, ending the French and Indian War (Seven Years War).
As the history of Bay St. Louis unfolds, follow along with the characters portraying these famous explorers, soldiers, and the governor as they arrive at Krewe Central (Beach Blvd & Court Street-in front of Cuz’s Seafood Restaurant).
The distinguished keynote speaker Rear Admiral John A. Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, Oceanographer and Navigator of the Navy will be present at the celebration to read the actual account of the “Battle of the Bay.”
Following the Cannon Volley Re-enactment, the characters depicting Captain Johnson and his sailors from the schooner, USS Seahorse, of the “Battle of the Bay” will be introduced.
BIZ-ZEE BEE
111 B Main Street
Biz-zee Bee is sure to have something delightful for the kiddos for Christmas!
This charming little children’s boutique has built up a loyal clientele over the years who keep returning for children’s clothing that is fashionable, adorable and high quality. Owner Janell Graham maintains a high standard for the shop – she only selects items that are stylish and well-made, but maintains multiple price points so that everyone can find something special for the little ones in their lives.
Biz-zee Bee carries clothing for boys from newborn to age 7 and girls from newborn to age 12. A festive gift for any tiny dancer, Biz-zee Bee has shoes for ballet, tap and jazz. Other popular items include smocked clothing and toys and the popular Bogg Bag, which promises to be weather proof and tip proof. They have both sizes in stock.
Biz-zee Bee also offers embroidery services in-store, so items can be customized. They do accept outside items as well. But, you have to plan ahead – the cutoff to have a custom embroidered item in time for Christmas is December 15th.
Of course, Biz-zee Bee would never forget about mom. They also sell Comfort Colors tees and sweatshirts with local designs and expressions that are guaranteed to make anyone on the receiving end smile.
Stop by Biz-zee Bee on 2nd Saturday on Dec. 14 to witness all this cuteness for yourself. They are located at 111 B Main Street and will have refreshments and live music from 4 – 7 p.m.
BAY ELEMENTS
112 SECOND Street
Located inside Century Hall, Bay Elements is a mind-bending boutique specializing in items that are sure to stretch the imagination as well as the boundaries of what is possible when it comes to style.
Here, shop owner Susan Peterson brings her patrons an intriguing mix of antiques and new items; repurposed, upcycled and reimagined pieces, art and gifts as well as domestic and imported furniture. It is worth it just to browse and envision how even a small accent piece from Bay Elements would elevate your home décor style. Or, for the daring, purchase something new and inspired. Each piece – expertly curated by Peterson herself – is bold, and will certainly stimulate conversation and energy.
Peterson was born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi, but made her home on the Coast after marrying a local. She has been here for 35 years and hasn’t looked back. “My heart is here,” she said. “There is nothing better than being in Old Town Bay St. Louis.” We couldn’t agree more.
Be sure and stop by Bay Elements during the 2nd Saturday Art Walk on Dec. 14. They are located inside the Shops at Century Hall at 112 2nd Street. They will be serving refreshments and have live music from 4 – 7 p.m.
GALLERY 220
220 Main Street
Gallery 220’s featured artist for the December Artwalk is photographer Armand R Douroux, who will present his “BayouByMe” Series.
Armand Douroux grew up playing among the surrounding bayous and waters of his New Orleans home. His boyhood adventures, full of family and love, created a foundation that has become the basis of his photography. In his “BayouByMe” series, the memories come alive as he captures the colors of a sunset or the cotton-like swelling of clouds. His photos invoke emotions that will draw you into this magical world, back to a time where kindred spirits joined in the sunlight and the reflections displayed the natural ambience of the bayous.
The “BayouByMe” series of photographs depict images of the Gulf Coast surroundings that has now become Dourouxs’ playground. He now calls the bayous and beaches of Bay St. Louis, his home and has imbued into his images the natural beauty of his neighborhood.
Douroux has placed many of his images on post cards with quotes from well-known Southern writers, creating a slice of life to be shared. Framed and unframed prints are available and range in size.
See Douroux’s work at Gallery 220 Main in Old Town Bay St. Louis. For more information, email douroux.armand@gmail.com.
