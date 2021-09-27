The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Waveland Police Department, Bay St. Louis Police Department, and Hancock Youth for Positive Efforts (HYPE) will host National Night Out on Saturday, Oct. 2 at St. Clare Church in Waveland.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Community Liaison Ernest Taylor said the event gives the public an opportunity to meet local law enforcement and first responders, and obtain information about resources available to the community.
In addition to representatives from the Bay and Waveland police departments and sheriff’s office, several other organizations including Bay and Waveland fire departments and the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be on hand to provide pertinent information to residents.
Firefighters — through the use of the portable smoke house — will teach children how to navigate a house fire, Taylor said.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol will have a rollover machine to demonstrate how it feels to be in an accident without wearing a seatbelt he added.
Local businesses such as Domino’s, Da Kitchen, Claiborne Hill, and more will sponsor the food served during the event, Taylor said. Coca-Cola is also providing drinks.
There will be several booths set up providing information on local resources, Taylor said.
Waveland Pharmacy will also be in attendance to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations, Taylor said. No appointment needed.
Taylor said that the event will be following COVID-19 protocols and asked that attendees wear masks. Information packets will also be handed to attendees, he said.
National Night Out will be held at St. Clare Church, located at 236 S. Beach Blvd., Waveland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open to the public and admission is free.
For more information and to inquire about setting up a booth, contact Summer Jackson at sjackson@hancockhrc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.