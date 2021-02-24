Vivian Rosemond Singleton and her husband Mose Singleton raised nine children. They resided in the 500 block of Carroll Avenue. Vivian “Mrs. Ninnie” died at the age of 92 in November of 1987. She is survived by one daughter, Mildred Vivian Cooper, who lives in Riverside, California, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.