Editor’s Note: Maurice Singleton is a veteran
educator, journalist and long-time contributor to The Sea Coast Echo. Today, in honor of Black History Month, he shares with us a story of his grandmother’s contributions to the Civil Rights movement.
I thought I knew my fraternal grandmother pretty well, at least as well as a close grandson should know his grandmother. I use to go fishing and crabbing with her on the sea wall in Bay St. Louis and Waveland as well as in her secret spots in the Lakeshore and Clermont Harbor areas.
Mrs. Ninnie, as she was commonly known, was a popular midwife and a supporter of families. The reason I say supporter of families is because she delivered gallon cans of spaghetti, red and white beans and other foods to whomever needed help after the students and brothers at St. Stanislaus were fed. My grandfather had worked as a janitor at St. Stanislaus.
My grandmother’s role as a midwife is what I really want to talk about. I had ridden with her on several of her follow-up visits to check on her patients. One visit stands out, a trip to Logtown several days after she had delivered a baby there. I was probably about nine or ten years old, and the trip was memorable for two reasons: First of all, I met Doug and Mandy Wilkerson, siblings of the newborn. I believe Doug was a year or two older than me, and Mandy was my age and on the same grade level. We played outside and feasted on the biggest cookies I had ever seen while my grandmother did her midwife work.
The second reason the trip was memorable was because my grandmother nose-dived her cream-colored 1956 Chevrolet sedan with the navy blue top into a deep ditch as she turned into their yard. Mr. Wilkerson and another man pulled the car out of the ditch in no time and without any stress. I can still picture the smiles and tons of admiration the entire family had for “Mrs. Ninnie.”
So, this past October, the Knights of Peter Claver from St. Rose de Lima were partnering with the Knights of Columbus from Our Lady of the Gulf to clean up St. Mary’s Cemetery on Necaise Avenue when I learned something about my grandmother that I didn’t know. We were wrapping up our day of cleanup when I came across a lady who was standing in front of the grave of her sister near the right side rear of the cemetery. We exchanged greetings, and she began to recall very fond memories of her sister.
We introduced ourselves, and she recognized my last name. “Are you related to Mrs. Singleton, the midwife?” Mrs. Cindy Schoonmaker asked.
“She was my grandmother, my dad’s mom,” I said.
“Mrs. Singleton delivered five or six of my brothers and sisters,” she said. “My mom had thirteen children, and I think she delivered most of them.”
And therein is the latest lesson I learned about my grandmother: I had no idea that her patients went beyond poor black mothers. As divided as the races were, particularly in the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s, it was unimaginable for me to reconcile the notion that some of her patients were white.
Mrs. Schoonmaker went on to tell me that her family was “very poor,” which lined up with the Samaritan that my grandmother was: she helped anyone who needed help.
Which brings me to the most valued memory I have of my grandmother: During the summer of 1961, my grandmother took a carload of her grandchildren on a crabbing expedition to her favorite spot on a clay-covered road along the railroad tracks in Clermont Harbor. After we caught a couple of baskets of crabs, she took us back to her house and fed us. Then she loaded us up in the ‘56 Chevrolet and drove east on Carroll Avenue towards Beach Boulevard.
She parked the Chevrolet on the beach side of the street and ordered us out of the car. Now that might not sound so startling as you read this today, but believe me, it was on this particular hot Friday afternoon back then.
We followed my grandmother down to the sand beach where a number of families had gathered with children splashing around in the shallow water and older swimmers wading further out. It seemed like all of sudden, the splashers and waders had moved to the sand, and we were the only people in the water. A photographer for one of the newspapers arrived as sirens could be heard approaching.
“Turn around so I can take your picture,” the photographer said in a friendly tone.
“Mrs. Ninnie,” the police began. “Now you know better than this. Come on and just go home.”
“I’m not going anywhere,” my grandmother scolded. “I pay taxes on Carroll Avenue; I can take my grandchildren swimming on Carroll Avenue.”
So we didn’t get out of the water. Instead, we walked in the shallow water to the screaming, heckling, and hateful horn blows of slow-moving traffic all the way to the St. Stanislaus pier, where my dad, two of his brothers and my grandfather met us.
“Ninnie, what were you thinking?” one of her sons scolded her.
“She’s doing what she needed to do,” my dad warned his brother. “She was doing what she had to do.”
I have thought about what my dad had told his brother many times over the years, and I have had had a different take on what that meant. After my conversation with Mrs. Schoonmaker, and figuring the somewhat light warning from the police officer, telling her to get out of the water and “go home,” I have grown to believe that my grandmother had leveraged her chips for the betterment of Bay St. Louis. She did what she had to do.
