The Boys & Girls Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast celebrated their annual “A Taste of the Future” event on Friday, with special celebrity guest Zac Houston, pitcher for the Detroit Tigers.
“It was great,” Boys & Girls Club - Hancock Unity board member Holly Lemoine-Raymond said. “Zac was so humble and sweet. He was awesome, and really great with the kids.”
During the event, hosted this year at the Bay St. Louis Community Hall, patrons enjoyed samples of dishes from several local restaurants, in the process, raising money for the Boys & Girls Club - Hancock Unit.
“It was a really good experience,” Raymond said. “I enjoyed it, and I think everybody else did, too.”
Before the event, Houston took time to visit with the children at the Hancock Unit, located at the historic Valena C. Jones School property on Old Spanish Trail.
Houston signed baseballs for the students, and did a lengthy question-and-answer session.
Some of the questions the kids asked included, “If you could play any other sport as a professional, what would it be?” Zac answered “Golf.”
“What’s the fastest pitch you’ve thrown?” “99 miles per hour.”
One of the children asked how long Zac had played baseball.
“I’ve done this forever,” he said. It doesn’t really fell like a job — I feel very blessed.”
Houston, a Poplarville native, was drafted by the Tigers in the 11th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft.
He told the students that it’s important to follow your dreams, but “You have to work hard. You have to know what you’re doing. Even on days when you don’t feel like it, you still have to show up and do your best.
“Sometimes you’re going to fail Don’t let failure stop you, don’t let fear of failure get in the way of what you want to do.”
For over fifty years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast has played a critical role in the lives of young people on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Their mission, “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens” has helped foster healthy lifestyles, academic success, and character traits that will last for generations to come. In 2019 alone, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast was able to reach over 5,500 children in Harrison and Hancock counties. The Hancock County Unit, located in Bay St. Louis, serves over 200 youth from the community.
