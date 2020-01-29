M.A.P. - Music. Arts. Practicality - is sponsoring a $2,500 Drawdown to take place at our Mardi Gras Extravaganza on Sunday, February 9. The winner does not have to be present, but we hope everyone will want to attend this fun event. Tickets are $20 each. A ticket is a great value. Not only does it enter you in the drawdown, but it also admits two adults to the extravaganza. (As always at M.A.P. events, kids participate for free). Plus, if you save the stub, it is good for 1 child admission to our summer production Disney's Moana, Jr. with the purchase of an adult ticket. That alone is a $10 value. The fun will include music, food, games, crafts, and the kids' court presentation. The kids' court, comprising the King, Queen, Maids, and Dukes, will be randomly selected from the children in attendance. The Bay Second Liners will lead the grand march and second line. To purchase tickets, call 251-978-3750 or email to MAPkids.Hancock@gmail.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the following locations: The Mane Salon, 212 Main Street, Bay St. Louis, AALCO Self-Storage, 515 W. North St, Pass Christian, and Rouses in Diamondhead on Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. This is our major fundraiser for 2020. We are asking everyone to participate to make this event a success. M.A.P. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Hancock County whose purpose is to provide free, quality opportunities for children to engage in the arts.
