Local music teacher Carol Mahler was recently named the Mississippi Music Teachers Association’s teacher of the year.
“I’m still kind of processing … what an honor this is, to have received this award,” Mahler said Tuesday.
Mahler is the director of Hidden Acres Music School located in north Pass Christian, where she teaches piano, violin, and voice lessons.
She was nominated for the award by the Gulf Coast Music Teachers Association, which she serves as president.
She was also named this year as president of the Mississippi Music Teachers Association — which is also a great honor, she said.
At 70, she said, “I thought, ‘Well, this is the last window of time in my life that I would be able to give back to the Mississippi Music Teachers Association in a significant way.’ It will be a three-year term. It starts with president-elect, and I will be charged with applying for the MAC grant and organizing the MMTA conference. Then next year, I’ll be the actual president, and then the next year, the immediate past-president.
“This is the first time in 10 or 12 years that an independent music teacher has served as president, and I thought, yes, it’s time for an independent music teacher to step up.
“The professors of the various universities throughout Mississippi typically cary the load of this organization, and I’m very grateful to them, because the MMTA provides outlets for our students to perform and compete and it’s been the springboard for many of my students — my daughter Emily teaches, she is an adjunct with Hidden Acres, she teaches violin — her string students are also winning competitions through the Mississippi Music Teachers Association and ultimately through the Music Teachers National Association.
“We benefit greatly. it just challenges our students and motivates them. I’ve been surprised at how much these students enjoy participating in these events. Other people get a chance to see what they can do. I’ve had students who have been pursued by university professors, inviting them to come study at their institutions.”
Mahler is also actively involved with her students in the National Guild of Piano Teachers. She is a soloist for the Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus, and serves on its Board of Directors. As pianist for Bible Fellowship Church of Pass Christian, she also directs its adult and children’s choirs. The mother of three grown children, Carol resides in Pass Christian with veterinarian husband Dr. James Mahler, who owns and operates Bay Animal Clinic in Bay St. Louis.
