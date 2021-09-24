Hancock County-area artist Herb Willey’s artwork has been selected for exhibition at the Mississippi Invitational 2021 at the MS Museum of Art in Jackson.
The work on display will be Willey’s watercolor “Social Distancing Fishing at Bayou Caddy.”
It depicts three people fishing from the old Jubilee Casino wharf located behind the Silver Slipper Casino at the entrance to Bayou Caddy.
“This piece is from a group of paintings that represents how I spent my time in quarantine, and not so much the effects of the quarantine on others,” Willey said. “I painted 35 paintings during that first 65 days. I wanted to show what I was seeing daily, especially on the beaches and surroundings where people were still able to enjoy our coastal life in spite of the ‘shelter in place’ mentality.”
The Mississippi Invitational is a survey of recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state.
The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 7.
