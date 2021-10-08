Dozens of people on Saturday attended National Night Out in Waveland.
The event was hosted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Waveland Police Department, Bay St. Louis Police Department, and Hancock Youth for Positive Efforts (HYPE).
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Community Liaison Ernest Taylor said the event gives the public an opportunity to meet local law enforcement and first responders, and obtain information about resources available to the community.
Taylor said that Saturday’s event went well for those that attended.
“It was really exciting for the little ones that got the opportunity to experience it,” Taylor said.
He added that he hopes more will participate in future events.
Several organizations participated in Saturday’s event including: DMR Marine Patrol; Waveland Fire Department; INFINITY Science Center; American Medical Response; MDOT; Ochsner Medical Center; Med-Trans Rescue 5; Hope Haven; Mothers Against Drunk Driving; Church of the King Bay St. Louis; Hancock County Library System; CASA; South Mississippi AIDS Task Force; and Mississippi Child Protective Services.
Learn more about National Night Out at www.natw.org.
