Don’t forget to bring the kids to see Santa and a breathtaking display of exquisitely decorated trees at your Hancock County Library System’s 27th annual Holiday Tree Gala. This year each branch will host a Holiday Tree Gala.
- Sunday, Dec. 5 from 1 – 3 p.m., Bay St. Louis Branch, 312 Hwy 90, Bay St. Louis
- Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 6. – 7:30 p.m., Kiln Branch, 17065 Hwy 603, Kiln
- Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 6 – 7:30 p.m., Pearlington Branch, 6096 1st Ave, Pearlington
- Thursday, Dec. 9 from 6 – 7:30 p.m., Waveland Branch, 345 Coleman Ave, Waveland
- Friday, Dec. 10 from 6 – 7:30 p.m., East Hancock Branch, 4545 Shepherd Sq., Diamondhead
All are cordially invited to bring the children and see the enchanting display of trees and tell Santa their Christmas wishes. Cookies & refreshments will be provided. In addition to the tree gala at each branch, the library will host a system wide scavenger hunt from December 6th to December 13th. Be sure to visit each branch and receive five entries into our drawing on December 16th which will be held live on HCLS’s Facebook Page at 3pm.
“I’m excited to involve all the branches for this year’s Holiday Tree Gala” said John Brdecka, HCLS Executive Director. “This event is a great way to kick off the Holiday season by partnering with our local businesses and organizations to display the wonderful trees at all of our branches”
In conjunction with the Holiday Tree Gala, the Bay-Waveland Garden Club will present their annual Christmas Flower Show in the Seal Meeting Room at the Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library on Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis, on Friday, December 3rd, 2021, from 10:00am to 12:00pm. Fall and Winter horticulture and Floral Designs grown and created by Club members will be exhibited. This show is complimentary and open to the public. More information on the flower show is available by calling Darlene Underwood at 228-216-1366.
Hanukkah, the Jewish celebration that begins at sundown on November 28th, will also be represented in the display case at the Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library. The display will be available to the public through the end of December.
