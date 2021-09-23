The Waveland Community Unity Organization on Monday hosted its fifth annual awards ceremony for area law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel.
“I want to thank all of our law enforcement, fire and emergency agencies,” organization president Clarence “Zeke” Hall said at the ceremony, held at Da Kitchen in Waveland Monday. “It takes a special person to be an officer, a special person to be a firefighter, a special person to rush to the aid of someone who is hurt or in trouble. … We take for granted, as citizens, our emergency responders, but they are always there for us.
“You get up every day and try to live your best life and help others. Thank you.”
Hall and fellow Unity Organization member James Butcher presented the awards.
The first award of the evening — the James Stewart Award — went to Chief Investigator Barry Smith of the Pass Christian Police Department. The award is named for the late Investigator James Stewart of Pass P.D.
The David Garcia Award for outstanding firefighter of the year went to Deputy Chief Ronald Avery of the Bay St. Louis Fire Department.
“I’m accepting this award for all my firefighters, because they are the reason I’m up here,” Avery said. He praised the efforts of the entire department.
Waveland Police Department K-9 Officer John DeSalvo was awarded the K-9 unit of the Year Award.
Deputy Reginald Fowler of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was awarded the first annual Michael Boutte Award, named for the deputy who lost his life while on duty earlier this year.
The Ronnie Peterson Award — named in honor of the late long-time Hancock County sheriff — went to Capt. A.J. Gambino of the Diamondhead Police Department.
“I wouldn’t be here without the support of all the officers in the Diamondhead Police Department,” Gambino said. “They’re the reason I’m getting this award.”
The Officer of the Year Award went to Asst. Chief Bryce Gex of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Caleb McQueen received the David Bruce Ladner Award, named for the late patrolman who died in the line of duty in 1987.
The award was presented by Ladner’s son, Brandon Ladner, who praised McQueen’s dedication to courteous service to the people of Mississippi.
“I want to thank the Community Unity organization for this honor,” McQueen said. “I wake up every day hoping to make a difference.”
After the ceremony Monday, Hall gave special thanks to Bennis Moss and Moss Towing for sponsoring the awards; and to Hugh Fouquet and Da Kitchen in Waveland, for providing the venue for the ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.