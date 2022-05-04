The masterful paintings of a late Bay St. Louis artist are now on display for the public in his former home, along with exhibits by his late wife and his son — a poet and novelist in his own right — who now curates the collection.
After exhibiting the late Laurent Sherry Smith’s southern landscapes at museums and other locales across the Gulf South for many years, Gary Spencer Smith has brought his father’s works home to Bay St. Louis.
It’s been a years-long labor of love, Spencer said, but the Smith Museum is available “for anyone to see at this point.”
Laurent Smith “created his exquisite Southern landscapes with an unbridled passion for rural settings,” Spencer said. “He portrayed fields, old barns and bayou scenes with deep colors, often with intricate detail. Light dances between the trees, buildings and other subjects, casting alluring shadows. Transitions from foregrounds to backgrounds exemplify flawless perspective. Skies are often dramatic, with clouds layered to impart a sense of dimension.”
Born in 1908 in upstate New York, Laurent S. Smith was the product of parents who moved frequently. His father was in the construction business, building dams and office buildings all across the U.S., Mexico and South America. Though blessed with a brilliant and creative mind, Laurent’s hopes for a higher education were dashed while he was still in his early teens: He had to drop out of high school to work to support the family.
However, Spencer said, “Gifted with a natural ability to sketch and a precise sense of composition, he studied art independently.”
Although he worked as an engineer and draftsman for nearly 40 years, most people in Bay St. Louis knew Laurent for his highly-detailed, photographic-quality oil paintings.
In his peak years during the 1970s and ‘80s, Laurent produced more than a hundred southern landscapes. His subjects included local landmarks like the old L&N Train Depot, Bay St. Louis City Hall and the Hancock County Courthouse, as well as New Orleans neighborhoods and locations from all across the southern U.S.
Although prolific, the reclusive Laurent sought no attention and sold very few of his paintings.
In a 1996 interview, the then 86-year-old told reporters he was not a creative artist: “I’m an illustrator. I try to paint as realistically as possible without jazzing it up.”
And he did it for his own enjoyment and enlightenment, until his death on Jan. 5, 2003, at the age of 94.
The younger Smith has earned laurels of his own as a poet, journalist, historian, and keeper of his father’s legacy. In recent years, he’s written short story collections and has a new novel about to be published.
Spencer rescued hundreds of Laurent’s paintings during Hurricane Katrina, and curated them for future generations.
The Smith Museum also features Laurent Smith’s hand-made model locomotives; Spencer Smith’s creative writing, both published and unpublished; historic New Orleans photos and nature photographs; New Orleans medals and Mardi Gras Ball doubloons; ceramic collectibles acquired by Dessel Smith, Spencer’s late mother; rocks and fossils from the western United States; and various brass and bronze collectibles.
The Smith Museum is open by appointment only. To reserve a viewing, please call 228-467-4976.
