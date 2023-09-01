The members of Keep Waveland Beautiful are seeking the public’s input regarding the placement of about 32 live oak trees.
KWB Member Jim Meggett said the group would like to mimic how the oaks are planted down Nicholson Avenue on another street.
“We are asking the citizens’ input on where to have canopies of live oaks and be willing to take care of it for the first year,” he said.
KWB and the city will supply tress, water bags, and planting, Meggett added.
The city’s ordinance 379 — which can be found at www.waveland.ms.gov — addresses the preservation of Live Oak and Magnolia trees.
A permit is required prior to a tree removal and will be issued only if the “tree or trees opposed to be cut are diseased, injured, in danger of falling and causing destruction or damage to an existing structure, interferes with utility service, creates unsafe vision clearance, is currently causing damage to an existing structure or property, is structurally unsound or dangerous, or for such other good cause as shall be determined by the city,” the ordinance states.
If the permit is granted, the applicant will be required to relocate the protected trees to another location upon the site; and/or replace the protected trees which will be destroyed with replacement trees elsewhere within the site, the ordinance states. If the replacement trees cannot be planted on the site, then applicants can donate them to the city.
“During (Hurricane) Katrina we lost about 100,000 trees,” Meggett said. “I hate to see people cutting down trees. An oak tree can absorb about 80 to 200 gallons of water a day. Waveland talks about drainage. The amount of trees allowed to be cut down could fill an Olympic-sized pool. And the trees are not around to soak up the water anymore. If the city lets them cut down trees, we can try to mitigate the damage. The trees help cool off and purify the environment. We plant some now and in 10 years they’ll be pretty good sized. We are privileged enough to be put here and should leave the planet better than we found it.”
Citizens can send their nominations to kwb@waveland-ms.gov.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Waveland Library, located at 345 Coleman Ave.
Learn more through Facebook at Keep Waveland Beautiful.
