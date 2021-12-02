Junior Auxiliary (JAHCO) is hosting a sensory friendly Christmas celebration on Saturday, December 4th, 2021, at the Fenton Community Center in Kiln
At the event, children of all ages with sensory difficulties and their families will enjoy Christmas crafts, an interactive outdoor viewing of Polar Express, a train ride, see Santa, and much more. Currently, there are approximately 50 children registered that will attend at different times to allow for families to enjoy activities without over-stimulation.
“Bringing Autism Awareness to the Gulf Coast is a personal passion of mine. My 6-year-old son, Caiden, has struggled to enjoy other Community events because of overstimulation, sensory difficulties, and lack of accommodation. As a member of JAHCO myself, I am excited to bring this event to our area with my JA sisters.” – Alyece Smith
JAHCO hosted a successful Spectrum Social in April of this year and parents asked if they could host a semi-annual event.
Members are at the event to serve the registered families and ensure they have a safe and happy experience.
JAHCO is organized as a chapter of National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, Inc and received their Charter in August of 2019. Our fundamental purpose is to improve our local community by undertaking projects that serve the needs of our community, particularly youth.
