The Waveland Helping Hands Community Organization will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 26 at Martin Luther King, Jr., Park in Waveland.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Jubilee Day, is an American holiday celebrated annually on June 19, commemorating the date in 1865 when Union Gen. Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free.
According to a WHHCO booklet, “Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Note that this was two-and-a-half- years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation - which had become official January 1, 1863. The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance.”
WHHCO Vice-President Clarence Harris said the event is open to the entire community and invites everyone to come out and support it.
The day begins at 11 a.m. and will include booths, music, games, food, empowerment events, and 50/50 and TV raffle.
Harris also said that anyone interested in learning more about the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to fill out an application to receive one through Waveland Pharmacy. He added that the vaccine applications are now available for people ages 12 and up.
Harris said that there is still booth space available for $25.
For more information, contact Harris at 228-343-1174 or Earllene Washington at 228-263-4545.
MLK Park is located at 447 Herlihy St. in Waveland.
