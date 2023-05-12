Like a malfunctioning music app stuck in “repeat” mode, summer weather in the Gulf South often seems an endless repetition of “Partly cloudy, warm and muggy, with hit or miss mostly afternoon thundershowers.” Could it be that summer has already arrived and is here to stay?
Every day this week has been muggy as evidenced by dew point temperatures in the 70s. The dew point is an excellent indicator of how “sticky” the air feels because it is related to how much water vapor is in the air around us. When dew point temperatures are in the 50s or lower, moisture readily evaporates from our skin. When the amount of water vapor in the air increases and dew points rise into the upper 60s and 70s, sweat from our skin evaporates more slowly making us feel sticky. Dew points are forecast to remain in the humid to very humid range for the next week (May 12-18), which also will help fuel a slight chance of mostly afternoon showers on at least some of those days.
The dew point temperature is also usually the limiting factor for how cool air temperatures get overnight. The temperatures of the air and any outdoor surfaces usually fall throughout the night, more rapidly under clear skies. When the temperature of the air, ground, grass, or other surfaces finally cools down to equal the dew point temperature, water vapor in the air begins to condense into liquid dew or fog. That process of condensation releases heat into the atmosphere, which slows down the cooling of the air, eventually even halting the temperature decrease. That helps explain why overnight lows in coastal Mississippi have only fallen into the upper 60s to lower 70s this past week. That is forecast to continue to be the case for the next week.
This past week afternoon high temperatures in coastal Mississippi have been in the lower to middle 80s, which is more in keeping with late spring than the summer-like humidity and overnight low temperatures that we have been experiencing. However, forecasters expect a warming trend beginning Sunday (May 14) that will bring afternoon highs much closer to 90 degrees during the upcoming week, especially in interior sections of the coastal counties. That would be closer to the normal high temperatures of late June than mid-May.
However, it is still May, not June. Historically, temperatures in coastal Mississippi in mid-May have dropped as low as the lower 60s or even cooler about one-third of the years on record going back to the 1890s. Daily record low temperatures for the remainder of May at stations in coastal Mississippi are in the lower 50s to upper 40s.
Nothing quite that chilly is on the horizon, but computer weather models are hinting that a significant cool front could make it as far south as the Gulf Coast by next weekend (May 20-21). That’s still too far out to have much confidence that it will come to pass, but if it does, we could have a couple of mornings with temperatures near 60 or even the upper 50s.
In the meantime, we will continue our preview of the weather app being stuck in summer “repeat” mode.
