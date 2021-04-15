National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day, held on the third Friday of every April, was created to raise awareness and support prevention efforts to keep youth safe and drug-free. In celebration of this annual observance, Hancock Youth for Positive Efforts (HYPE) designed and distributed special bags to local pharmacies that featured the message “Keep Our Kids Above the Influence.” Drop off locations in Hancock County are also listed for unused or expired prescription medications.
These bags were delivered to Waveland Pharmacy, Diamondhead Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, and Mid-Town Pharmacy by Cathy Pitalo, Drug Free Communities Project Coordinator, Sonya Miller, Chairman of the Hancock Community Coalition and Prevention Specialist at Pinebelt Mental Health, and Colby DiMento, Outreach Coordinator at the Hancock Resource Center.
LockMed Lockbags, provided by Pine Belt Mental Health, will also be handed out by pharmacists alongside the prescription bags throughout the week of April 12th – 16th, encouraging patients to be mindful of how they store and dispose of their medicines, particularly if using narcotics.
HYPE is an adult-guided, youth-led initiative that empowers middle and high school students to lead engaged, healthy, and positive lifestyles. Originally funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and now overseen by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), HYPE operates with the guidance of the Hancock Community Coalition in partnership with Hancock Resource Center.
HYPE enlists the help of students from all local middle and high schools in Hancock County to create positive change in their communities and give back through service opportunities known as HYPE Hangouts. HYPE members set positive, healthy examples for their peers in choosing to live drug and alcohol free as well as participate in activities that show courage and commitment to building fulfilling futures.
For information on joining the Hancock Community Coalition or involving students in Hancock Youth for Positive Efforts, please contact Cathy Pitalo at 228-463-8887 or cpitalo@hancockhrc.org.
