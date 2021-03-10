Hancock Youth for Positive Efforts (HYPE) on Saturday helped spruce up and add its own colorful touch to Ruth’s Roots Community Garden in Bay St. Louis.
HYPE is made possible though a substance prevention grant from the CDC, called the Drugfree Communities Grant, and helps get the youth group going, Hancock Resource Center outreach coordinator Colby DiMento said.
“Really, it’s to prevent them from using any type of substance, drugs or alcohol, while in middle or high school, grades 6-12,” DiMento said. “But it’s also giving them a platform to give back and see the benefits of living a drug-and alcohol-free lifestyle and putting positive messages out in the community and letting them know that they can make a difference and have an impact on their home, even as kids. You’re never too young to make a difference and to help out.”
DiMento said the four pillars of HYPE are: Communication, commitment, passion, and courage.
“So a lot of our projects involve some aspect of that,” she said. “Whether it’s showing it or talking about it and also it just helps them meet kids from different schools that they might not have met otherwise who have that same likeminded idea of making a positive contribution and also be healthy. There are safe alternatives and fun alternatives to hanging out on a weekend.”
The Ruth’s Roots project is the group’s third HYPE Hangout this year. The group also worked with the Creative Arts Center to paint trash cans for the schools and participated in the beautification of the walking track at Ochsner Medical Center — Hancock, DiMento said.
Service projects are completed every quarter, she added.
Students involved in HYPE also attend Hancock High School, Hancock Middle School, Bay High School, Bay Middle School, Our Lady Academy, St. Stanislaus, and Holy Trinity Catholic School.
The group also hosts monthly meetings.
Saturday’s projects at Ruth’s Roots included: Cleaning the grotto; repainting the hopscotch and the alligator; building and painting a garbage can; painting former newspaper boxes which will be used as libraries for seeds and books; repainted the flower beds; and cleaned out the chicken coop.
DiMento said that Steve Barney, executive director of The Arts Hancock County has been a “huge supporter of HYPE and partner.”
“So he brought us the paint and the stuff to use,” she said. “It’s also a combination of not only giving back through service projects, but also art and letting see them see their work in different places and get that feeling of ‘hey, I did that, I was part of that.’’’
Barney said that Saturday’s event was a collaborative project between Ruth’s Roots, HYPE, and The Arts Hancock County.
“There’s a lot of collaboration between all these community groups,” he said. “We have a large collection of supplies that we use for public art projects. It’s part of what we’re doing with The Arts Hancock County. Local businesses donated the pallets. That’s another thing we’re doing. We’re teaching the kids about up-cyclyed materials. In this case, we’re using some old palettes to make a trash receptacle.”
Ruth’s Roots garden caretaker Elise Deano said that volunteer groups help the garden in many ways.
“It helps not only because we have people here helping, which is the obvious outcome,” she said. “But all these people are getting to see the garden and taking ownership. That’s my favorite thing about this garden is everyone has a little part. They can come back and say, ‘I planted that plant,’ ‘I painted that board,’ ‘ I painted that library.’ So the kids get really excited about it as well. I want this to be a positive place for kids to come hang out. It’s outside, so it’s safe, as far as COVID and everything. They are helping us freshen up everything. We run off of all volunteers, we don’t have a budget. To have someone come in here and freshen up the paint and do the little libraries is incredible because it just makes it a more fun place for other people to come visit.”
Deanna said that people can watch the Ruth’s Roots Facebook page for volunteer updates. Right now, there are wooden boards available for people to take, paint, and bring back to the garden.
Deano said that community members can also donate to the garden’s blessing box. Items welcomed include: Tuna, canned chicken, SPAM, Vienna sausage, raviolis, beef stews, tuna kits with crackers, peanut butter, and powdered milk.
Deano said that pop tops are preferred because some that utilize the blessings box do not have a can opener.
The garden will soon have a seed library, so anyone who wishes to donate packets of seeds may do so, as well, Deano said.
Katie Koenenn, a 10th-grader, said she joined HYPE last year because she saw it as a good opportunity to meet new people and get involved in the community while “encouraging others to stay drug and alcohol free.”
Koenenn said that community service has shown her that there’s “so much more we can do for others.”
“It’s humbled me and shown me how much this community needs the young people to step up and be a part of it,” she said. “It’s just really fun to hang out with your friends and do community service at the same time.”
Ava Ladner, also a 10th-grader, said she joined HYPE when she was in the 8th grade.
“I heard about it (HYPE) through school and I thought it sounded like something that I really needed to be a part of to help everyone and encourage other people to be a part of it,” she said.
Ladner said that community service is a “great way to show your love and support for your community.”
Ladner said that there are some high schoolers who see going to parties and drinking alcohol as “fun.”
“But really it’s not,” she said. “What are they getting out of it? Nothing. They think it’s fun in the moment, but nothing good comes from it. They can have so much more friends hanging out with their friends and doing things that don’t involve drinking or any kind of drugs.”
Learn more about HYPE at www.believethehypehancock.org and interested youth can also email Cathy Pitalo at cpitalo@hancockhrc.org.
The only requirements are that participants must be youth in grades 6-12 and have a commitment to living a substance free and positive lifestyle, DiMento said.
Ruth’s Roots was named after the late Ruth Thompson and is located at the former location of Ruth’s Cakery at 130 Court St. It is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Monetary donations can be made though the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce’s Hancock Community Development Foundation at www.hancockchamber.org/foundation or by calling 228-467-9048 or 228-467-6033, Deanna said.
