Holy Trinity will host a New Student Open House on Thursday, January 30 from 8:30 – 4:30 on the school campus. Holy Trinity is a Catholic elementary school for children ages 2 through 6th grade. Our nurturing classroom atmosphere offers a quality education instilled in Catholic traditions and strong academics. Students are provided the opportunity to attend weekly Mass, as well as monthly Adoration in the school Chapel. We also offer Before and After-Care; weekly Art, Music, PE, Library, and Computer classes; bus service to Diamondhead; and a special resource instructor to support student learning. Our academic programs are supported by the use of Google Classroom and Chromebooks. We also offer a school choir, the HTCS Ambassador Leadership Ministry, and the Robotics Team. Please join us for a tour of our campus, and see why for over 50 years, our school has been committed to teaching and modeling Catholic Christian morals and values, while creating a safe, caring, and respectful environment that supports academic excellence and a love of learning based on Catholic traditions. For more information, please contact the school office at 228-467-5158. We are located directly behind Our Lady Academy and across the street from St. Stanislaus on 301 S. Second Street in Bay St. Louis.
